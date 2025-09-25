Nigeria Unveils N-ATLAS Language AI Model at UNGA80, Signals Bold Step in Global AI Inclusion

Naija247news reports that Nigeria has officially launched the Nigerian Atlas for Languages & AI at Scale (N-ATLAS), an open-source artificial intelligence language model designed to preserve and digitize the country’s diverse linguistic heritage while positioning Africa as a key contributor to global AI innovation.

Naija247news gathered that the announcement was made by Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, during a high-level session on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York. The project was showcased as a critical milestone in Nigeria’s broader digital transformation agenda.

According to Naija247news, N-ATLAS is not merely a technological innovation but a cultural and political statement. Dr. Tijani described the model as a national commitment to unity, inclusion, and global contribution, adding that it demonstrates Africa’s transition from being a passive consumer of AI technologies to becoming an active creator and global participant in the AI space.

Naija247news understands that N-ATLAS is designed as a multilingual AI language model, trained on a wide range of indigenous Nigerian languages. The initiative aims to make these languages usable in machine learning environments, thereby opening the door for locally relevant digital tools, AI applications, and improved inclusion for communities historically excluded from technological advancements.

Naija247news reports that the model is open-source, allowing researchers, developers, and innovators from across Africa and the world to build upon its foundation. This approach promotes collaborative development and ensures the model’s continuous evolution while remaining accessible to all.

Dr. Tijani emphasized that N-ATLAS reflects Nigeria’s resolve to lead with ethical, inclusive, and innovative AI practices. “Africa is not just catching up in artificial intelligence,” he said. “We are actively shaping its future.”

Naija247news gathered that the project has garnered international interest from academic institutions, AI researchers, and tech policy advocates, many of whom commend Nigeria’s proactive stance on digital inclusion, data sovereignty, and language preservation through artificial intelligence.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.