Nigeria at a Crossroads: Avoiding an “Indonesia 2.0” in the Age of Chinese Investment

Calabar, Nigeria – China’s rise over the last 50 years represents one of the most consequential shifts in the global economy. From infrastructure corridors and mining concessions to technology transfers and special economic zones, Beijing has positioned itself as a preferred partner for developing and transitioning economies. Compared to Western alternatives, Chinese financing is often faster, less conditional, and results-driven. For resource-rich Nigeria, this presents a historic opportunity.

Yet the benefits come with hidden costs, as Indonesia’s experience with Chinese-backed nickel projects demonstrates.

Indonesia’s Nickel Boom: Lessons in Sacrifice Zones

Indonesia is celebrated for leveraging Chinese partnerships to industrialise, turning a raw nickel exporter into an emerging hub for electric vehicle (EV) supply chains. But beneath the headlines are communities paying a heavy price: polluted rivers, deforested lands, collapsed fisheries, unsafe working conditions, and rising health risks.

Economic analysts like Alvin Camba estimate that while Chinese-backed projects in Indonesia total over $100 billion, hidden social and ecological costs exceed $2.7 billion. Land, livelihoods, and health have been compromised, offering a sobering cautionary tale for other resource-rich nations.

Nigeria’s Opportunity—and Risk

Nigeria, like Indonesia, is rich in strategic resources: oil, gas, lithium, cobalt, and vast agricultural potential. With the AfCFTA opening continental markets and the federal government prioritising industrialisation through its Renewed Hope agenda, Chinese capital is already flowing into power, mining, and infrastructure projects.

Without foresight, Nigeria risks repeating Indonesia’s mistakes:

• Environmental Destruction: Unsustainable mining could devastate farmlands, forests, and waterways.

• Public Health Fallout: Rising pollution threatens respiratory and waterborne diseases.

• Community Dispossession: Local populations risk exclusion from decision-making and displacement.

• Elite Bargains: Deals may favour elites, regulators, and investors over ordinary Nigerians.

Africa has faced similar consequences before. Shell’s oil exploration in Ogoniland left rivers poisoned, farmland ruined, and public health in crisis—decades later, remediation continues. Zambia’s Copperbelt and Ghana’s goldfields bear similar scars. Nigeria cannot afford to relive these tragedies under a new banner of “partnership,” whether with China or any other global power.

Preventing an “Indonesia 2.0”

Nigeria has the advantage of hindsight. Policymakers can chart a path that balances industrialisation with ecological and social safeguards:

1. Embed Ecological Safeguards: All major resource agreements must include strict environmental clauses, enforceable by independent monitors.

2. Strengthen Community Participation: Civil society and local communities must be included in negotiations.

3. Diversify Partnerships: While China is crucial, Nigeria should engage Japan, South Korea, the EU, and intra-African investors to reduce overdependence.

4. Build Local Value Chains: Raw materials should be refined and processed domestically, creating jobs and retaining wealth.

5. Institutionalise Transparency: Contracts must be publicly available to curb corruption and reinforce legitimacy.

6. Integrate Climate and Health Costs: GDP growth from foreign projects should be weighed against environmental and health impacts. Growth that destroys lives is no growth at all.

Striking the Balance

Rejecting Chinese partnerships is unnecessary. The real challenge lies in negotiating deals that advance economic imperatives without compromising ecological and social integrity. China will remain central to Africa’s industrial future—but Nigeria can determine whether this partnership drives shared prosperity or replicates extractive dependence.

If done correctly, Nigeria can lead Africa in creating a new development template—where industrialisation does not sacrifice communities, health, or the environment. The choice is clear: stumble into Indonesia’s shadow, or forge a uniquely Nigerian model that balances growth with dignity, profit with people, and investment with integrity.

Call to Action

As Nigeria engages in COP summits, AfCFTA negotiations, and bilateral investment dialogues with China, it must champion a new African standard for resource partnerships—one that enforces ecological safeguards, accountability, and community inclusion. Africa has already borne the costs of extractive exploitation once; Nigeria cannot let it happen again under a different flag.

About the Author

Collins Nweke is an International Trade Consultant & Economic Diplomacy researcher. He served three terms as Green Councillor at Ostend City Council, Belgium, and holds fellowships with the Chartered Institute of Public Management of Nigeria, the Institute of Management Consultants, and the International Association of Research Scholars and Administrators. Collins is a columnist for The Brussels Times and Proshare, contributing in-depth analysis on global economic affairs.

