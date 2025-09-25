Nigeria Approves TotalEnergies’ $510 Million Sale of OML 118 Stake to Shell and Agip, Blocks $860 Million Deal

Lagos, Sept. 25, 2025 – Nigeria’s oil regulator, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), on Thursday approved TotalEnergies’ $510 million agreement to divest its entire 12.5% interest in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 118 to Shell and Agip.

Under the deal, TotalEnergies will transfer a 10% stake to Shell for $408 million, while Agip will acquire the remaining 2.5% for $102 million, Reuters reports.

However, the NUPRC withheld approval for a separate $860 million asset sale by TotalEnergies to Mauritius-based Chappal Energies, citing unmet financial commitments necessary to complete the transaction.

The move underscores NUPRC’s ongoing scrutiny of asset transfers in Nigeria’s upstream sector, ensuring compliance with regulatory and financial requirements.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.