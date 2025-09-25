Lagos Government Demolishes Illegal Buildings at Trade Fair Complex

25, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Lagos State Government has commenced the demolition of illegal buildings at the Trade Fair Complex in Ojo, as part of its efforts to enforce urban planning regulations and restore order in the state. The demolition exercise, which began recently, has sparked concerns among traders and property owners in the area.

Cracking Down on Illegal Structures

According to the government, the demolition targets structures built without statutory approvals, defective buildings, and those erected on road setbacks and drainages. The government has warned residents about the consequences of erecting structures without approvals or blocking drainages, which can exacerbate flooding and traffic congestion. The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and other relevant agencies have been involved in the demolition exercise.

Government’s Position

The government has emphasized that the demolition is part of its efforts to ensure compliance with urban planning regulations and prevent further infractions. The government has also urged residents to comply with building regulations to avoid future demolitions. The exercise is part of the government’s broader efforts to restore order and ensure public safety in the state.

Impact on Traders and Property Owners

The demolition has sparked concerns among traders and property owners in the area, with some questioning the government’s approach and potential impact on livelihoods. Some have expressed fears that the demolition could lead to loss of businesses and properties, while others have called for more dialogue and engagement between the government and stakeholders.

The Lagos State Government’s demolition of illegal buildings at the Trade Fair Complex is a clear demonstration of its commitment to enforcing urban planning regulations and ensuring public safety. While the exercise may cause short-term disruptions, it is essential for the long-term development and growth of the state. The government must, however, ensure that the rights of affected individuals are protected and that adequate compensation is provided to those who have lost properties.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.