Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

Lagos Government Demolishes Illegal Buildings at Trade Fair Complex

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

25, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Lagos State Government has commenced the demolition of illegal buildings at the Trade Fair Complex in Ojo, as part of its efforts to enforce urban planning regulations and restore order in the state. The demolition exercise, which began recently, has sparked concerns among traders and property owners in the area.

Cracking Down on Illegal Structures

According to the government, the demolition targets structures built without statutory approvals, defective buildings, and those erected on road setbacks and drainages. The government has warned residents about the consequences of erecting structures without approvals or blocking drainages, which can exacerbate flooding and traffic congestion. The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and other relevant agencies have been involved in the demolition exercise.

Government’s Position

The government has emphasized that the demolition is part of its efforts to ensure compliance with urban planning regulations and prevent further infractions. The government has also urged residents to comply with building regulations to avoid future demolitions. The exercise is part of the government’s broader efforts to restore order and ensure public safety in the state.

Impact on Traders and Property Owners

The demolition has sparked concerns among traders and property owners in the area, with some questioning the government’s approach and potential impact on livelihoods. Some have expressed fears that the demolition could lead to loss of businesses and properties, while others have called for more dialogue and engagement between the government and stakeholders.

The Lagos State Government’s demolition of illegal buildings at the Trade Fair Complex is a clear demonstration of its commitment to enforcing urban planning regulations and ensuring public safety. While the exercise may cause short-term disruptions, it is essential for the long-term development and growth of the state. The government must, however, ensure that the rights of affected individuals are protected and that adequate compensation is provided to those who have lost properties.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
NNPCL Gets ₦318bn for Frontier Oil Exploration in 8 Months, FAAC Data Shows
Next article
Nwobu faults Soludo’s security strategy in Anambra
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

INEC Promotes 471 Junior Staff Members

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
25, September 2025/Naija 247news The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)...

Nwobu faults Soludo’s security strategy in Anambra

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
25, September 2025/Naija 247news The African Democratic Congress (ADC) deputy...

NNPCL Gets ₦318bn for Frontier Oil Exploration in 8 Months, FAAC Data Shows

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has received...

Stanbic IBTC Declares N2.50 Interim Dividend, Investors Drive Share Price to New High of N105

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has proposed an interim dividend...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

INEC Promotes 471 Junior Staff Members

INEC & Election News 0
25, September 2025/Naija 247news The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)...

Nwobu faults Soludo’s security strategy in Anambra

Politics & Governance 0
25, September 2025/Naija 247news The African Democratic Congress (ADC) deputy...

NNPCL Gets ₦318bn for Frontier Oil Exploration in 8 Months, FAAC Data Shows

Oil & Gas 0
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has received...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria