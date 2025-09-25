Menu
Lagos Chamber Targets One Million Visitors for 2025 Lagos International Trade Fair

By Naija247news | Lagos, Sept. 25, 2025

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has set its sights on drawing at least one million visitors and expanding economic activities at the forthcoming 2025 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF), billed as West Africa’s largest marketplace for trade, commerce, and investment.

Speaking at a pre-event press briefing in Lagos on Thursday, the Chairman of LCCI’s Trade Promotion Board, Mr. Abimbola Olashore, said this year’s fair would surpass previous editions in scale, participation, and innovation.

The 39th edition of the fair will run from November 7 to 16, 2025 at the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, and is expected to feature over 2,000 exhibitors from across the globe.

“The 2024 edition drew participants from 15 countries, but 2025 is shaping up to be much bigger. We began our digital campaign early, in April, to reach a target of one million visitors, up from the traditional average of 350,000,” Olashore said.

Special Attractions

This year’s LITF will host new professional fairs, including the African International Chocolate Show Lagos, organised by International Cocoa Diplomacy (ICD), and the International Paper Publishing and Printing Expo (IPPPEX). These, Olashore noted, would deepen Nigeria’s positioning in agro-processing, cocoa diplomacy, and the creative economy.

Other attractions include the Africa Hall, United Asia International Exhibition, Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Pavilion, a children’s corner, tech hub, Women’s Day Black Friday, and multiple specialised exhibitions targeting key growth sectors.

ECOWAS at 50

A major highlight will be the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The LCCI chairman described the partnership as historic, noting that ECOWAS had since 1975 promoted regional trade integration and economic cooperation through mechanisms such as the Trade Liberalisation Scheme.

“Marking ECOWAS at 50 within Africa’s largest consumer market underscores its leadership in advancing intra-African trade. The fair will spotlight the body’s legacy while exploring new frontiers for West Africa’s future economy,” Olashore said.

Policy and Participation

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, has confirmed her attendance, while organisers are awaiting confirmation from President Bola Tinubu to officially declare the fair open.

Significantly, organisers also announced that entry into the 10-day fair will be free — a move expected to further boost turnout and inclusivity across income groups.

Why It Matters

The Lagos International Trade Fair has long been a barometer of Nigeria’s trade competitiveness and investment climate. With the government seeking to diversify the economy beyond oil, the fair offers a critical platform to attract foreign exchange, stimulate intra-African trade, and showcase Nigerian SMEs to the global marketplace.

As Nigeria battles high inflation and currency volatility, analysts say events like the LITF could help restore investor confidence, drive exports, and reposition Lagos as the commercial capital of Africa.

