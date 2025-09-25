‘Innovations lacked usability, impact’ — NLNG announces no winner for Nigeria Prize for Science

Naija247news reports that the Advisory Board of the Nigeria Prize for Science has declared a “no-winner” verdict for the 2025 edition of the prestigious competition. This announcement was made during a formal gathering held on Wednesday, where stakeholders expressed disappointment but maintained the decision was necessary to preserve the prize’s high standards.

Naija247news gathered that the Nigeria Prize for Science, instituted in 2004 by the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, received 112 submissions this year under the theme *‘Innovations in ICT, Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Technologies for Development’*. Despite the high number of entries, none met the threshold required to secure the $100,000 award.

According to Naija247news, only 54 of the entries were deemed valid and moved forward in the multi-stage evaluation process. The competition assembled a gender- and ethnically-balanced panel of highly distinguished professors and a key scientific expert to judge the entries. These experts operated under a strict, transparent framework approved by the Advisory Board.

Speaking at the announcement, Professor Bart Nnaji, Chairman of the Advisory Board, revealed that while the submissions showcased commendable effort and intellectual creativity, they fell short in core areas. “It was unanimously concluded that all submissions demonstrated commendable effort, but lacked the soundness, usability, and impact that characterised the prize,” he said.

Naija247news understands that among the weaknesses noted were:

– Limited clarity on how the innovations could be practically operated,

– A lack of real-world testing data to validate the proposed solutions,

– Incomplete alignment with the competition’s three core thematic areas.

Further, Naija247news gathered that the top 10 entries were shortlisted after independent review, and the top four were forwarded to the Advisory Board for final evaluation. However, even at this stage, none met the full expectations required to win the prize.

Nnaji acknowledged that the no-winner outcome has precedent and serves to maintain the credibility and international reputation of the prize. “This decision preserves the integrity of the process and upholds what the Nigeria Prize for Science stands for,” he emphasized.

Naija247news reports that the Nigeria Prize for Science continues to serve as a platform for celebrating innovation and scientific excellence in Nigeria and beyond. The organisers also expressed deep appreciation to NLNG for sustaining the award despite prevailing economic challenges.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.