INEC Promotes 471 Junior Staff Members

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded the first phase of its 2025 promotion exercise, promoting 471 junior staff members. This development was announced after the commission’s weekly meeting, chaired by INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Breakdown of Promotions

– *Grade Level 07:* 214 staff members promoted

– *Grade Level 06:* 134 staff members promoted

– *Grade Level 05:* 106 staff members promoted

– *Grade Level 04:* 17 staff members promoted

Merit-Based Exercise

The promotions were based on the recommendations of the Appointment, Promotion, and Disciplinary Committee (APDC) in line with INEC’s Staff Conditions of Service. INEC emphasized that staff promotion is a routine and merit-based exercise, urging its staff to remain focused and dedicated, particularly with regard to upcoming elections.

The promotion of 471 junior staff members marks a significant milestone for INEC’s staff development and welfare. As the commission prepares for future electoral activities, this move demonstrates its commitment to rewarding hard work and dedication. The promotions are expected to boost staff morale and motivation, ultimately contributing to the success of INEC’s operations .

Reporting by Favor Akpan