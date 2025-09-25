Imo, Bayelsa, Taraba… FG warns of imminent flooding in 15 states

**FG Issues Flood Alert for 15 States, 69 Communities as Heavy Rains Loom**

Naija247news reports that the Federal Government has issued a flood alert warning residents across 15 states and 69 communities to brace for heavy rainfall and potential flooding between September 24 and 28, 2025. The warning, released by the National Flood Early Warning Centre under the Ministry of Environment, forms part of a strategic response to mitigate disasters during Nigeria’s peak rainy season.

Naija247news gathered that the high-risk states include Adamawa, Anambra, Bayelsa, Borno, Delta, Edo, Imo, Kano, Katsina, Ondo, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, and Zamfara. Key communities in these areas such as Yola, Yenagoa, Warri, Benin City, Oguta, Kano, Jibia, Akure, Oyo, Ahoada, Shagari, Serti, and Gusau are specifically highlighted as vulnerable.

According to Naija247news, the advisory, issued on Wednesday, emphasized that the predicted heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods in the listed regions and urged local governments, emergency services, and residents to implement preventive measures. “The heavy rainfall forecast for these locations may lead to flooding in the identified communities and their environs. Stakeholders are therefore advised to prepare adequately and implement preventive actions,” said an official from the ministry, simply identified as Bokani.

Naija247news understands that the warning follows recent incidents in Lagos where torrential rain left parts of the city submerged, crippling economic activities, destroying homes, and rendering major roads impassable.

The government stated that the alert is part of its routine early-warning mechanism to reduce the risk of loss of life and property during climate-related disasters. Residents in flood-prone areas have been urged to remain vigilant and adhere to guidance from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

Naija247news reports that flooding remains one of Nigeria’s most pressing environmental challenges. In 2022, the country experienced its most devastating flood in a decade, resulting in over 600 fatalities, the displacement of 1.4 million people, and the destruction of farmland across multiple regions.

Experts continue to attribute the increasing severity of seasonal floods to climate change, inadequate drainage infrastructure, poor urban planning, and insufficient environmental regulation.

**Meta Description:**

Naija247news reports.

**Tags:**

, FG Flood Warning, Naija247news, NiMet, NIHSA, Emergency Preparedness, Nigeria Environment Ministry, Climate Change Nigeria

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.