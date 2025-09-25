Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

FGN Re-Opens N200 Billion Bonds for Subscription, 5-Year at 17.945%, 7-Year at 17.95%

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Abuja, Sept. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Debt Management Office (DMO) has officially re-opened Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bonds worth N200 billion, inviting investors to subscribe in the next auction scheduled for Sept. 29, 2025.

According to a statement from the DMO on Thursday, the re-opening includes two bond issues:

  • August 2030 FGN Bond – N100 billion at an interest rate of 17.945% (5-year re-opening)

  • June 2032 FGN Bond – N100 billion at an interest rate of 17.95% (7-year re-opening)

The settlement date for successful bidders is set for Oct. 2, 2025, with bonds offered at N1,000 per unit, a minimum subscription of N50 million, and multiples of N1,000 thereafter.

For investors participating in the re-opening of previously issued bonds, the DMO stated that payments will be based on the yield-to-maturity bid that clears the auction volume, plus accrued interest. Interest will be paid semi-annually, with the principal sum repaid in full at maturity.

The DMO emphasized that FGN bonds are fully backed by the Federal Government and are secured against Nigeria’s general assets. They qualify as eligible investments for trustees under the Trustee Investment Act, enjoy tax exemptions under the Company Income Tax Act and Personal Income Tax Act, and are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The bonds are also recognized as liquid assets for banks in calculating liquidity ratios.

This re-opening is part of the Federal Government’s broader debt management strategy to raise funds for infrastructure, social projects, and other priority areas while offering investors an attractive, government-backed fixed-income instrument.

With interest rates near 18%, analysts expect high demand from both institutional and retail investors seeking stable returns amid current market conditions.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“DBN Disburses N1.1 Trillion to 700,000 MSMEs as VP Shettima Reaffirms FG’s Economic Renewal Agenda”
Next article
Nigeria Approves TotalEnergies’ $510 Million Sale of OML 118 Stake to Shell and Agip, Blocks $860 Million Deal
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

FBI Offers $10,000 Reward for Olumide Adebiyi Adediran

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has placed a...

Powerchina HDEC Adds 80 MW to Kainji Hydropower, Boosting Nigeria’s Grid for 150,000 Homes

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Nigeria — In a significant boost for Nigeria’s energy...

China Abandons ‘Developing Country’ Status at WTO: What It Means for Nigeria

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
SHANGHAI/GENEVA — In a landmark decision, China has announced...

Putin Offers One-Year Voluntary Extension of New START Nuclear Limits If U.S. Matches

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
Moscow/Washington, Sept. 25, 2025 – Russian President Vladimir Putin...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

FBI Offers $10,000 Reward for Olumide Adebiyi Adediran

Crime & Justice 0
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has placed a...

Powerchina HDEC Adds 80 MW to Kainji Hydropower, Boosting Nigeria’s Grid for 150,000 Homes

Power & Renewables 0
Nigeria — In a significant boost for Nigeria’s energy...

China Abandons ‘Developing Country’ Status at WTO: What It Means for Nigeria

Trade & International Agreements 0
SHANGHAI/GENEVA — In a landmark decision, China has announced...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria