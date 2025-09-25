FGN Re-Opens N200 Billion Bonds for Subscription, 5-Year at 17.945%, 7-Year at 17.95%

Abuja, Sept. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Debt Management Office (DMO) has officially re-opened Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bonds worth N200 billion, inviting investors to subscribe in the next auction scheduled for Sept. 29, 2025.

According to a statement from the DMO on Thursday, the re-opening includes two bond issues:

August 2030 FGN Bond – N100 billion at an interest rate of 17.945% (5-year re-opening)

June 2032 FGN Bond – N100 billion at an interest rate of 17.95% (7-year re-opening)

The settlement date for successful bidders is set for Oct. 2, 2025, with bonds offered at N1,000 per unit, a minimum subscription of N50 million, and multiples of N1,000 thereafter.

For investors participating in the re-opening of previously issued bonds, the DMO stated that payments will be based on the yield-to-maturity bid that clears the auction volume, plus accrued interest. Interest will be paid semi-annually, with the principal sum repaid in full at maturity.

The DMO emphasized that FGN bonds are fully backed by the Federal Government and are secured against Nigeria’s general assets. They qualify as eligible investments for trustees under the Trustee Investment Act, enjoy tax exemptions under the Company Income Tax Act and Personal Income Tax Act, and are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The bonds are also recognized as liquid assets for banks in calculating liquidity ratios.

This re-opening is part of the Federal Government’s broader debt management strategy to raise funds for infrastructure, social projects, and other priority areas while offering investors an attractive, government-backed fixed-income instrument.

With interest rates near 18%, analysts expect high demand from both institutional and retail investors seeking stable returns amid current market conditions.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.