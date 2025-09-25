Menu
Femi Otedola Boosts FirstHoldCo Stake After ₦2 Billion Buy, Holdings Hit ₦209 Billion

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria’s billionaire investor, Femi Otedola, has further consolidated his influence in FirstHoldCo Plc, the parent company of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, with a fresh equity acquisition valued at nearly ₦2 billion.

According to filings on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Otedola on September 23 purchased 39,313,379 shares at ₦31 per unit, a deal worth ₦1.21 billion. On the same day, Calvados Global Services Limited—a company associated with the billionaire—acquired an additional 25,565,289 shares at the same price, amounting to ₦792.5 million.

With the new transactions, Otedola’s direct shareholding has risen to 3.25 billion units (7.77%), while his indirect holdings through affiliated entities now stand at 3.49 billion units (8.34%). This brings his combined stake in FirstHoldCo to 6.74 billion shares, valued at ₦209 billion at the current price of ₦31 per share.

FirstHoldCo Market Dynamics

FirstHoldCo’s shares have traded between a 52-week high of ₦37.50 and a 52-week low of ₦23.05, reflecting strong investor interest amid ongoing restructuring in Nigeria’s financial services sector.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had earlier approved the landmark ₦323.45 billion off-market deal executed on July 16, where entities linked to Oba Otudeko and Tunde Hassan-Odukale sold over 10.4 billion shares to RC Investment Management. RC Investment has since been identified as a trustee acting under an arrangement coordinated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and FirstHoldCo.

Capital Raise, Dividend Assurance

In a June note to investors, FirstHoldCo reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining dividend payments, despite challenges linked to regulatory forbearance on Single Obligor Limits (SOL).

The group explained that foreign currency loans extended to two major customers had breached SOL limits following the over 200% naira devaluation in 2023/2024. However, a planned capital raise in H2 2025, alongside syndicated loan restructuring by industry lenders, is expected to resolve the breaches.

“As a well-diversified financial holding company, FirstHoldCo will sustain its dividend payments in 2025 and beyond as we remain committed to our esteemed stakeholders,” the statement read.

