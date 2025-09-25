FBI Offers $10,000 Reward for Olumide Adebiyi Adediran

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has placed a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, a Nigerian wanted in the United States for multiple financial crimes.

Multiple Aliases, One Fugitive

Adediran has used several names to evade authorities, including Kevin Olumide Adediran, Kevin Deumiof Adediran, Eric O. Williams, Stephen Dediyi, Maxo Alexandre, Olumide Adkins, Ademola O. Adebiyi, Stephen Adebiyi, Stephen Debivi, Edward N. Anderson, James Gill, and Kevin Olumide Adebiy.

Physical Description

Date of Birth: October 11, 1968

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 200 pounds

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Background and Crimes

According to the FBI, Adediran is wanted for Violation of Conditions of Release. In August 2001, he allegedly attempted to withdraw funds from a fraudulent check at a bank in Champaign, Illinois. He also reportedly used stolen information of U.S. citizens to open bank and credit accounts.

Adediran fled the Central District of Illinois in December 2001, just before his trial for federal charges of Bank Fraud, Identification Document Fraud, and Credit Card Fraud was set to begin. A federal arrest warrant was issued on January 2, 2002, in the United States District Court, Central District of Illinois, Urbana, Illinois.

Current Status

The FBI notes that Adediran has ties to South Florida, though his current location remains unknown.

How to Report Information

Anyone with knowledge of Adediran’s whereabouts is urged to contact the nearest FBI office, U.S. Embassy, or Consulate. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online via the FBI’s website.

The FBI emphasizes that this reward is part of its broader effort to apprehend fugitives and recover stolen assets, and encourages the public to assist in bringing Adediran to justice.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.