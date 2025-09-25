Economists Urge Bold Reforms as Inflation Eases to 21.12% in Nigeria

Muda Yusuf, CPPE boss, warns of structural bottlenecks while agribusiness leaders highlight state-level interventions and private sector innovations

Lagos, Sept. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) – Despite Nigeria’s inflation rate easing to 21.12 percent in August — the fifth consecutive monthly decline — economists warn that deeper structural reforms are needed to sustain gains and unlock growth in the productive sectors.

Dr. Muda Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), told Naija247news that while foreign exchange stabilization has offered relief, critical challenges such as high interest rates, poor infrastructure, and insecurity continue to stifle the real economy.

“The government should make electricity supply more affordable and reliable, especially in industrial hubs,” Yusuf said. “Also, the cost of clearing cargoes at the seaports should be reviewed downward because it has a ripple effect across the economy.”

Yusuf stressed that lending rates remain prohibitively high, discouraging investment in manufacturing and agribusiness. He urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to push rates lower, noting that “cheap credit is vital to boost production and tame inflation.”

Security concerns were also flagged as a major barrier to agricultural growth. “Investing in security and adopting innovative strategies to protect farmers will help increase output and drive down food inflation,” Yusuf said

Agribusiness Perspective

Adding to the discussion, Mr. Akin Alabi, CEO of Corporate Farmers International, pointed out that state governments are increasingly playing a pivotal role in food security.

“States such as Ekiti, Niger and Kaduna have partnered with the Federal Government to secure inputs and technical services. More states need to follow suit to boost self-sufficiency,” Alabi said.

He observed that agripreneurs are tackling post-harvest losses with investments in cold-chain storage facilities, ensuring produce lasts longer and waste is minimized.

According to him, rising awareness of agribusiness opportunities is attracting more investors. “Oil palm companies like Presco and Okomu Oil are seeing strong returns, and their stocks remain highly sought after on the Nigerian Exchange,” he added.

Inflation Trend

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data shows headline inflation dropped to 21.12 percent in August from 21.88 percent in July, reflecting a 0.74 percent month-on-month slowdown. Food inflation also eased to 1.65 percent.

Year-on-year, inflation plunged by 11.03 percentage points compared with 32.15 percent in August 2024 — a sharp reversal credited largely to moderating food prices and improved supply conditions.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.