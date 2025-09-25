Menu
Politics & Governance

Crisis Deepens in Cross River PDP as Congress Postponement Sparks Dispute

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

25, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State is facing a deepening crisis following the postponement of its state congress, initially scheduled for September 27, 2025. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, announced the postponement, citing the need for further reconciliation efforts to address internal disputes within the party.

A Party Divided

The postponement has sparked a heated dispute within the party, with a faction led by Venatius Ikem insisting that the congress would proceed as scheduled, according to the party’s constitution. Ikem’s faction has expressed concerns that the postponement is a ploy to extend the tenure of the current caretaker committee, which they claim is unconstitutional. The party’s internal wrangling has raised concerns about its ability to present a united front in future elections.

A Pattern of Infighting

This isn’t the first time the PDP has faced internal conflicts. In July 2024, a High Court in Port Harcourt restrained the party from conducting its congress, further complicating the party’s internal issues. The PDP’s crisis in Cross River State is part of a broader pattern of infighting affecting the party in various states. The party’s leadership must find a way to address these internal disputes and restore unity if it hopes to regain the trust of its members and the electorate.

Moving Forward

For the PDP to move forward, it must prioritize dialogue and reconciliation. The party’s leadership should engage with all factions and stakeholders to find a solution that works for everyone. This could involve revising the congress schedule, ensuring that all members have a voice in the decision-making process, and taking steps to address the concerns of all parties involved.

The PDP’s crisis in Cross River State is a worrying development that threatens the party’s prospects in the state. The party’s leadership must prioritize reconciliation and unity to restore the trust of its members and the electorate. As the party navigates this challenging period, it must ensure that its internal disputes do not undermine its ability to govern effectively and serve the people of Cross River State. The PDP’s ability to resolve its internal conflicts will be crucial in determining its future in the state.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

