China to Establish Africa’s First Insulin Production Plant in Nigeria, Boosting Local Access to Diabetes Treatment

Naija247news reports that in a groundbreaking development for Africa’s healthcare and biotechnology sectors, China has announced plans to establish the continent’s first local insulin production facility in Nigeria. The move is seen as a major milestone in efforts to enhance local pharmaceutical manufacturing and reduce reliance on imported diabetes medication.

Naija247news gathered that the initiative will involve the construction of a full-scale insulin production plant, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and supported by strategic partnerships between Chinese biotech firms and Nigerian stakeholders. The project is expected to not only improve access to life-saving insulin but also foster knowledge transfer, create jobs, and promote self-reliance in Nigeria’s health sector.

According to Naija247news, the decision to situate the plant in Nigeria was influenced by the country’s large population, high diabetes prevalence, and strategic regional location. China’s move aligns with its broader Belt and Road healthcare cooperation agenda and represents a deepening of Sino-Nigerian economic and scientific ties.

Naija247news understands that once operational, the facility will serve both the domestic market and neighboring African countries, positioning Nigeria as a key player in Africa’s emerging medical biotechnology industry.

Industry experts have described the development as a “game-changer” for public health. Naija247news gathered that for decades, African countries have heavily depended on insulin imports, often at high cost, which has limited availability and affordability for millions of diabetic patients. Local production is expected to drastically reduce prices, ensure steady supply, and improve treatment outcomes.

Naija247news reports that the proposed insulin plant is part of a broader plan to enhance pharmaceutical self-sufficiency on the continent. The initiative also aims to strengthen regulatory frameworks, improve research capacity, and stimulate innovation in drug development in line with Africa’s health transformation agenda.

While official timelines for the groundbreaking are yet to be confirmed, Chinese and Nigerian officials are reportedly finalizing investment terms, land acquisition, and technology transfer agreements. Naija247news understands that regulatory agencies such as NAFDAC are expected to play a pivotal role in ensuring compliance with international pharmaceutical standards.

Stakeholders have welcomed the development, calling for transparency, sustainability, and inclusion of local talent in the execution of the project.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.