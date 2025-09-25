Blackout looms as electricity workers begin strike over ‘nonpayment’ of salaries

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has ordered its members across Nigeria to down tools with immediate effect, citing unresolved welfare issues and persistent neglect by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Naija247news reports that the decision was contained in an internal circular released on Wednesday, and signed by Dominic Igwebike, the Acting General Secretary of NUEE. The development is already generating concern over a potential nationwide power disruption, as members of the union are responsible for the operations and maintenance of the country’s electricity infrastructure.

Naija247news understands that the strike action follows the expiration of an ultimatum earlier issued to TCN, which the management allegedly failed to address. The union listed a series of grievances which it claims have remained unresolved despite repeated demands for engagement.

According to Naija247news, the issues raised by NUEE include the continued non-implementation of the national minimum wage, the casualisation of workers, and the lack of basic working tools and operational vehicles. Additionally, staff salaries have reportedly gone unpaid since April 2025, further compounding the frustration among employees.

Naija247news gathered that another major source of discontent is the failure of the TCN to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) since 2021, thereby exposing field workers to hazardous conditions. The union also accused TCN of neglecting retirement benefit payments and failing to address complications arising from the company’s unbundling.

“It is unfortunate that the TCN Management has decided to handle these issues with kid gloves and lack of regard for the hard-working staff of TCN,” the memo reads in part. “This, they have displayed without any defined roadmaps to addressing them.”

In the strongly-worded directive, NUEE stated that it could no longer tolerate what it described as the persistent violation of workers’ rights and the apparent collapse of accountability within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

“To this end, the Union is compelled to withdraw its services,” the memo continued. “Members are hereby directed to withdraw services until such time that the Management is ready to discharge its obligations towards the workforce.”

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.