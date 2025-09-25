Black Skin, White Rhetoric: The Nigerian Mouthpieces of White Supremacy – OpEd

This article explores the surprising phenomenon of Nigerian Mouthpieces of White Supremacy (NMoWS), who are Nigerians both at home and abroad who adopt anti-Black and pro-White supremacist ideologies. It also suggests that internal factors such as tribalism, Stockholm Syndrome, and the lasting legacy of colonialism and slavery also fuel this alignment with ideologies that are ultimately detrimental to Black people.

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the Conservative Party, has drawn the ire of many for her anti-Black, anti-immigrant and anti-Nigerian rhetoric. Over the course of her political career, she claimed that the UK’s wealth was not due to colonialism, dismissed slavery reparations as a scam, argued that not all cultures are equally valid, disowned her Nigerian heritage, noted that she went to a prison-like school in Nigeria and that her children can’t be Nigerian citizens because she is a woman. Most of her critics are based in the United Kingdom, where she resides, and in Nigeria, where she grew up as a teenager. While it is convenient for us Nigerians to disown her and dismiss her as a racist and the Black face of White supremacy, it is very probable that the seeds of her anti-Blackness and pro-Whiteness, which were germinated in the United Kingdom, may have been sown in Nigeria, where several Nigerians exhibit similar traits as Badenoch.

Despite Nigeria having the largest concentration of Black people in the whole world, there are many Nigerians, both in Diaspora and Nigeria, who serve as mouthpieces of White supremacy. Paradoxically, even though the principal targets of White racism are Blacks, it is not unusual to hear White supremacist talking points one expects to hear from White bigots located in Alaska and London, coming from Black Nigerians residing in Alausa and Lokoja. These Nigerian Mouthpieces of White Supremacy (NMoWS) express admiration for figures like Donald Trump, Nigel Farage, Jordan Peterson, Nick Fuentes, Alex Jones, and Tommy Robinson and quote them like how they quote biblical prophets. It is important to note, nevertheless, that this essay concentrates on a particular subset of people who act as spokespersons for white supremacist ideologyand not all of the more than 220 million people in Nigeria.

The Nigerian mouthpieces of White supremacy manifest their ideologies in many ways. Some express it in anti-immigrant tones. I cannot count the number of times I have heard my fellow Nigerians complain about how there are too many immigrants in Britain and the USA, even though they don’t seem to realise that they themselves are also immigrants in these countries. One can often see them getting agitated when statistics about boat crossings into the West are announced on TV. Sometimes, these NMoWS are proud to express their admiration for Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, for his anti-Islam and anti-immigrant rhetoric, even though half of Nigeria’s population is Muslim and Black and brown people in Britain fear attacks coming from Tommy Robinson’s supporters. Like Kemi Badenoch, many NMoWS oppose multiculturalism, racial justice, diversity, equity, and inclusive schemes.

When Charlie Kirk, the American political activist, was assassinated on 10 September 2025, some Nigerians shed more tears than when Ken Saro-Wiwa and Fela Anikulapo Kuti died. They express little sympathy for immigrants drowning while trying to cross over the sea to reach the West, or when Palestinians are blown to pieces. Often, one would hear these NMoWS complain about Black and brown politicians occupying high office in the West as they regurgitate the White supremacist talking points about Muslims taking over the West. In response to Rishi Sunak becoming the British Prime Minister, one of my fellow Nigerians said, “This is not right. Can a White man be president in Nigeria?”

According to Pew Research, Nigerians have increasingly expressed confidence and support for Donald Trump and his policies. A 2025 Pew Survey revealed that around 79% of Nigerians believed Donald Trump was doing the right thing. Nigerians waving American flags and carrying placards with the “Trump 2020” inscription marched through the streets days before the 2020 US Presidential election. In January 2025, Jamilu Majia threw a big party in Northern Nigeria to celebrate Donald Trump’s inauguration as President of the United States of America. Some may argue that Nigerians love Trump because of his business acumen and his conservative values, however it comes across as self-hate when one considers his reference to African nations as shithole countries, his imposition of tariffs on goods imported from Nigeria to the USA, his travel bans on Nigerians, the deportation of Nigerians and pressure on the Nigerian government to accept deportees from other countries.

When these NMoWS leave the shores of Nigeria to countries like the USA, rather than align with their African American counterparts, they look down on those whose past civil rights battles provided an enabling environment for them to come and partake in the so-called American dream. They begin to use the same soundbites as American White supremacists, arguing that Black Americans are lazy. To support their claim, they cite statistics and media reports about how Nigerians are America’s most successful and educated immigrant group. To a lesser extent, NMoWS in the UK express similar sentiments towards their Afro-Caribbean brethren.

Based on the above, one might conclude that this attitude stems from Nigerians being subservient to Whiteness, but nothing can be further from the truth. We Nigerians are proud of our heritage, and we don’t take racial abuse lightly, especially when it comes from White people, whether in Nigeria or in the Diaspora. If this is the case, what are the underlying causes and influences for the prevalence of the Nigerian Mouthpieces of White Supremacy?

As explained earlier, Nigeria has the largest concentration of Black people in the world. Due to the racially homogeneous nature of the society, it becomes difficult for Nigerians to understand the concept of racism. For many Nigerians, we never understood the idea of racism until we left Nigeria for the West. Chimamanda Adichie, the Nigerian writer, put it eloquently when she wrote, “I became Black in America. It was not a choice—my chocolate-colored skin saw to that—but a revelation. I had never before thought of myself as Black.” Due to living in a racially homogenous society, we Nigerians are often faced with two choices when we confront White supremacy: either downplay its existence or fight it. NMoWS chose the former.

Another contributing factor is inadequate historical education. In 2007, the Nigerian government removed history as a standalone subject because it felt students were overburdened with too many subjects. The removal of history is damaging. Malcolm X states, “Of all our studies, history is best qualified to reward our research. And when you see that you’ve got problems, all you have to do is examine the historical method used worldwide by others who have problems similar to yours. And once you see how they got theirs straight, then you know how you can get yours straight.” Marcus Garvey noted, “A people without the knowledge of their history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.” In addition, pre-2007, the history taught in Nigerian schools was grossly inadequate. A key component of the history taught had a Western-centric bias. We were not taught about the ideals of Pan-Africanism and the history of iconic Black figures worldwide. In our history lessons, we were told that Mungo Park discovered the River Niger, David Livingstone discovered Lake Victoria and that if not for Mary Slessor, twins would still be killed in Calabar. We learnt how the UK and the USA saved the world in the Second World War. History studies have little or nothing to say about the slave revolts that took place in the Western hemisphere, the legendary Toussaint L’Ouverture, and the Haitian Revolution. This lack of historical understanding explains why the NMoWS is incapable of comprehending the devastating impact of White racism.

Furthermore, Nigeria is not immune to the global trend of a lack of reading habits plaguing the world. Unlike the generation that emerged during Nigeria’s independence in 1960, who were voracious readers, the present generation of Nigerians spends more time on their phone screens than flipping the pages of books. Rather than reading books like Chinweizu’s, “The West and the Rest of Us” and Nigerian historian, Max Siollun’s, “What Britain Did to Nigeria”, the NMoWS are preoccupied scrolling through YouTube Shorts and TikTok to get their White-washed algorithmic-enabled White supremacist view of the world. Western media outlets also influence the NMoWS. If one goes into the homes of the NMoWS, one would see the TV screens tuned to Fox News, CNN, Sky News, and BBC. Likewise, in the corporate offices in Nigeria, one will see these Western news channels displayed in the reception area, instead of NTA News, Kenya TV Network, SABC, etc. As a result, from the time the NMoWS wakes up to when they finish work, they are fed western talking points into their subconscious.

There are also several psychological and sociological factors at play. Nigeria is home to over 250 ethnicities, and unfortunately, tribalism is rife in the country. The White supremacy ideology embraced by the NMoWS is an extension of the internalised bigotry that we Nigerians express to our fellow brethren of different ethnicities. This attitude has led us to engage in economic suicide by voting for Nigerian politicians whose economic policies empty our pockets. It is not unusual to hear us say, “Even though the fuel subsidy and currency devaluation are impacting my family and me, I am willing to endure the hardship to stop an Igbo man from taking over the country.” If one does not care about their fellow Nigerian ill-treated because of their ethnicity, why should one expect the NMoWS to be sympathetic to the plight of a Black person in the West, catching hell from a White supremacist? It also explains why the NMoWS is so supportive of politicians who disparage their race.

The NMoWS expression of support for White supremacy ideologies that directly or indirectly impact them is a manifestation of Stockholm Syndrome, a psychological condition in which the oppressed develops positive feelings towards the oppressor. Stockholm Syndrome is prevalent in Nigeria and can be seen in the way in which we continue to vote for politicians who oppress and spitefully use us. Instead of turning our attention to the cause of Nigeria’s problems, we explain it away and put plans in place to extend the political careers of our oppressors. When we see revolutionaries like Omoyele Sowore, who speak truth to power, we castigate them, rejoice at their imprisonment, and argue, “Bola Tinubu is on the right course; there is no gain without pain.” When Nigerian billionaires who extract economic rent at the expense of millions of Nigerians flock to social media to flaunt their wealth, celebrate their successes, and launch a book, we go to social media, liking their posts and typing, “You are great and blessed, may the anointing you have also come upon me.” Similarly, the NMoWS knows deep within her heart that the White bigot is working against her and her people’s interests, yet she is ready to march, rally, cry and fight for her White oppressor.

Besides internalised bigotry and Stockholm Syndrome, the Nigerian Mouthpieces of White Supremacy exhibit what Professor Kehinde Andrews describes as the Psychosis of Whiteness. According to Andrews, the psychosis of Whiteness is a “Metaphor to diagnose the delusional thinking that is necessary to maintain a racist society.” He also notes, “The psychosis of Whiteness is not reserved just for those with White skin. There are countless historic and present-day examples of racialised shucking and jiving to the tune of White supremacy to pocket some pieces of silver. This is perhaps the most dangerous element of the psychosis, because putting a Black face on White racism provides a veneer of legitimacy to these ideas.” When the NMoWS pitches their tents with the White supremacist, they allow White bigots to justify their deeds by referencing support from the “Afrocoons” and “Afropeans”, thereby maintaining a racist society.

The legacy of colonialism and slavery is also a foundational cause of the NMoWS mindset. The NMoWS who are willing to throw their Black brethren under the bus for White validation can be described as modern-day equivalents of the coastal elites who acted as agents for the slave traders during the Trans-Atlantic Slave trade. In exchange for gifts like gin, guns, mirrors and cheap clothes, the coastal elites organised slave raids to capture people as slaves. When the captured slaves reached America and were sent to the plantations, a certain group of slaves then began to align with the slave masters. Malcolm X vividly described this trend in his House Negro and Field Negro analogy. According to Malcolm X, the House Negro who ate the crumbs that came from the slave masters’ table felt he had more in common with his enslavers than his fellow Black slaves. Like the good ole Tom who loved her slave master more than herself, the present-day Nigerian Mouthpieces of White Supremacy love their White masters more than themselves and other Blacks, catching hell from White racism.

Even though the colonialists eventually left Nigeria, the colonial nature did not leave our minds. The British colonialists were successful in leaving behind some of their racism and culture, which has been passed down through the generations. The internalised bigotry mentioned earlier is a derivative of the racism handed over to Nigeria. As a former colony of England, Nigeria share certain traits with its former oppressor. Just as the English are obsessed with honorary titles, Nigerians have a similar fixation. Just as the English expect their national football team to win international tournaments, no matter how crap the team is, we Nigerians expect our Super Eagles to win continental tournaments, no matter how crap the team is. Also, like the British colonialists who were at the vanguard of White supremacy, a number of Nigerians are willing to act as mouthpieces and cheerleaders for White supremacy.

In addition to the educational, media, psychological and historical factors influencing the behaviour of the Nigerian Mouthpieces of White Supremacy, another critical factor driving their behaviour is the religious influence. Every Sunday, over 100 million Nigerians go to church to listen to the life-changing message of the Gospel. The ministers of the Gospel play a vital role in Nigeria and are held in very high esteem by their congregation. However, there is a massive influence of the White American evangelical church on the Nigerian church. Many White American evangelical ministers are spiritual mentors to Nigerian pastors (many who studied in these white American theological colleges). As a result, it is not uncommon to see Nigerian pastor parrot every word that proceedth out of the mouth of their White spiritual mentors. Unfortunately, instead of these pastors and congregants heeding the message of Apostle Paul by emulating the Berean Christian who examined the Scriptures deeply to ensure that what they learn from their White spiritual mentors is in line with the message of Jesus Christ, they swallow the good, the bad and the ugly teachings.

If our pastors had done a deep dive into the ideology behind the White American evangelical pastors whom they hold in high esteem, they would have realised that some of them preach a form of White supremacist Christianity. Christianity in the West has a long history of being on the wrong side of anti-Black racial justice. When millions of Africans were kidnapped from the shores of Africa and taken to work as slaves in American plantations, slavery was justified on biblical grounds. The slave masters read from Genesis 9:18-27 to explain why they were right to ill-treat their slaves by using the following Aristotelian syllogism:

Premise 1: Noah cursed the descendants of his son Ham with servitude.

Premise 2: Blacks are descendants of Ham.

Conclusion: Blacks should be treated as slaves.

Furthermore, during the Jim Crow era, American White preachers advocated a “segregationist theology.” The Citizens’ Councils, a White supremacist organisation, produced children’s books, which taught that heaven was segregated. The criteria for membership of this organisation were to “Pay $3 a year dues, be White, be a segregationist, be a loyal American, and believe in the divinity of Jesus Christ.”

Some of the American spiritual mentors of our Nigerian pastors harboured this segregationist theology. During the Apartheid regime in South Africa, several American White evangelical pastors sided with the Apartheid government. Jerry Falwell Sr, the founder of Liberty Church, stated that American Christians should not protest South Africa or demand sanctions. He also urged his followers to push for US investment in South Africa, and he called Archbishop Desmond Tutu “A phony, as far as representing the Black people of South Africa.” Pat Robertson, who many Nigerian Christians loved, was a strong supporter of the White South African government, which he viewed as a counterweight to communism. He also urged the American government not to make South Africa an extension of the US Civil Rights movement. Kenneth Hagin Jr, who is a spiritual mentor to many Nigerian pastors, once stated that he taught his little children, “We do not date outside of our race, we do not date Black people…. we play with them, go to church with them, go to school with them, we don’t marry them, we don’t date them.”

In the aftermath of the murder of Blacks by police in America, which is usually a painful time for African Americans, the White evangelical church has been generally silent and indifferent to the pain of Blacks. This contrasts sharply with the church’s response to Charlie Kirk’s death, where we see reflections, vigils, prayers, and worship services. It is also instructive to note that our Nigerian pastors are more comfortable aligning with their White American evangelical pastors instead of Black American pastors, hence why they are incapable of identifying with the black struggle both inside and outside Nigeria.

As long as Nigeria’s “mega-pastors” continue to be aligned with their White American spiritual mentors and we outsource our thinking to our pastors, we should not be surprised to see an uptick in the numbers of NMoWS parroting what their pastors have preached to them. In Diaspora, a few Nigerian churches have yielded their pulpit to Western politicians who are known for spewing anti-Black and anti-immigrant sentiments. In the United Kingdom, one church is notorious for inviting politicians who have adopted anti-Black and anti-immigrant policies, such as Boris Johnson, David Cameron, and Theresa May, to address its congregation in the build-up to elections.

In conclusion, White supremacy is a destructive ideology that needs to be dismantled. Throughout the ages, it has been responsible for slavery, eugenics, colonialism, poverty, wars, extermination, trauma, segregation, genocide, cultural erosion, inequality, racism and political instability. One of the most effective tools used by White supremacists is divide and rule. As long as a house is divided, it will not stand. The Nigerian Mouthpieces of White Supremacy must come to the realisation that, irrespective of how much they align with White supremacy, they will never become White. The Black race needs to speak with one voice. The NMoWS must emancipate itself from mental slavery and join other men and women of goodwill in ushering in a world where the notion of the superiority of one race relative to the other is confined to the dustbin of history.

Selah.

About the Author

Ahmed Olayinka Sule is a CFA Charterholder, photojournalist, and social critic. He is an Alumnus of the University of Arts London, where he obtained a Certificate in Photojournalism. He has also worked on various photojournalism projects and can be contacted via e-mail at suleaos@gmail.com and Twitter @Alatenumo See also Alatenumo on Medium and Muckrack Articles

