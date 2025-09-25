Menu
Politics & Governance

Atiku’s Aide Alleges Election Rigging Plans Ahead of 2027 Polls

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

25, September 2025/Naija 247news

The 2027 general elections are heating up, with Atiku Abubakar’s media aide, Paul Ibe, accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to rig the polls. According to Ibe, the APC’s alleged plan is driven by a perceived lack of achievements after over two years in power, prompting them to suppress opposition from various sectors.

The Allegations

Ibe claims the APC aims to eliminate opposition from independent media, civil society, and political parties to secure victory in the upcoming elections. This development has raised concerns about electoral integrity and democratic governance in Nigeria.

Reactions and Implications

The APC has yet to respond to these allegations, but the claims have sparked intense debate about the credibility of the electoral process. If true, the alleged plans could undermine the democratic process and potentially lead to widespread disillusionment with the government.

INEC’s Preparations

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is taking steps to ensure a credible election, including formulating an Election Project Plan and updating election templates. These efforts aim to improve the efficiency and reliability of the electoral process.

The allegations of election rigging plans ahead of the 2027 polls have highlighted concerns about Nigeria’s democratic future. As the elections approach, stakeholders must prioritize electoral integrity and transparency to ensure a credible and fair process. The outcome of the 2027 elections will likely have significant implications for Nigeria’s democratic development and stability .

(www.naija247news.com)

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

