Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Atiku Raises Alarm Over Alleged Impersonation by Presidency

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

25, September 2025/Naija 247news

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has raised a serious alarm that the Presidency is hiring mercenaries to impersonate him and fabricate fake stories about him. According to Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, the Presidency has resorted to underhand tactics to smear opposition leaders, particularly Atiku.

A Web of Deceit

Atiku’s camp has identified a self-styled “media consultant” named Kola Johnson, who has been issuing press releases in Atiku’s name, claiming that an Atiku administration would be dominated by a single ethnic group. Atiku has distanced himself from Johnson, stating that he has never engaged him as a media consultant, aide, or associate. This development has sparked concerns about the Presidency’s desperation to discredit Atiku.

A Calculated Propaganda Project

Atiku’s team accuses the Presidency of sponsoring Johnson to spread disinformation and fabricate fake stories about him. This is part of a calculated propaganda project to ridicule Atiku in the media. Atiku has warned media houses to verify information with his office before publication, emphasizing that authentic information from him is only released through his Media Office.

Presidency’s Motives Questioned

The Presidency’s motives behind this alleged impersonation and smear campaign are unclear, but Atiku’s camp believes it’s a sign of desperation ahead of the 2027 elections. Atiku has also accused the Tinubu administration of weaponizing institutions to intimidate opposition figures, citing the suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as examples.

Growing Tensions Ahead of 2027 Elections

The tension between Atiku and the Presidency is escalating, with Atiku’s camp accusing the ruling party of being nervous about the growing opposition coalition led by Atiku. This coalition aims to address Nigeria’s economic collapse, institutional failures, and democratic erosion, posing a significant threat to the ruling party’s prospects in the 2027 elections.

The allegations raised by Atiku are serious and warrant immediate attention. If true, the Presidency’s actions would be a clear indication of its desperation to cling to power at all costs. Nigerians deserve better from their leaders, and it is imperative that the Presidency is held accountable for its actions. Atiku’s call for vigilance and verification is a timely reminder of the importance of a free and responsible press in holding those in power accountable .

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigeria’s External Debt Hits $108bn as Global Borrowing Surges to $338tn
Next article
Femi Otedola Boosts FirstHoldCo Stake After ₦2 Billion Buy, Holdings Hit ₦209 Billion
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

INEC Promotes 471 Junior Staff Members

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
25, September 2025/Naija 247news The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)...

Nwobu faults Soludo’s security strategy in Anambra

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
25, September 2025/Naija 247news The African Democratic Congress (ADC) deputy...

Lagos Government Demolishes Illegal Buildings at Trade Fair Complex

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
25, September 2025/Naija 247news The Lagos State Government has commenced...

NNPCL Gets ₦318bn for Frontier Oil Exploration in 8 Months, FAAC Data Shows

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has received...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

INEC Promotes 471 Junior Staff Members

INEC & Election News 0
25, September 2025/Naija 247news The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)...

Nwobu faults Soludo’s security strategy in Anambra

Politics & Governance 0
25, September 2025/Naija 247news The African Democratic Congress (ADC) deputy...

Lagos Government Demolishes Illegal Buildings at Trade Fair Complex

News 0
25, September 2025/Naija 247news The Lagos State Government has commenced...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria