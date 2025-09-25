Atiku Raises Alarm Over Alleged Impersonation by Presidency

25, September 2025/Naija 247news

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has raised a serious alarm that the Presidency is hiring mercenaries to impersonate him and fabricate fake stories about him. According to Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, the Presidency has resorted to underhand tactics to smear opposition leaders, particularly Atiku.

A Web of Deceit

Atiku’s camp has identified a self-styled “media consultant” named Kola Johnson, who has been issuing press releases in Atiku’s name, claiming that an Atiku administration would be dominated by a single ethnic group. Atiku has distanced himself from Johnson, stating that he has never engaged him as a media consultant, aide, or associate. This development has sparked concerns about the Presidency’s desperation to discredit Atiku.

A Calculated Propaganda Project

Atiku’s team accuses the Presidency of sponsoring Johnson to spread disinformation and fabricate fake stories about him. This is part of a calculated propaganda project to ridicule Atiku in the media. Atiku has warned media houses to verify information with his office before publication, emphasizing that authentic information from him is only released through his Media Office.

Presidency’s Motives Questioned

The Presidency’s motives behind this alleged impersonation and smear campaign are unclear, but Atiku’s camp believes it’s a sign of desperation ahead of the 2027 elections. Atiku has also accused the Tinubu administration of weaponizing institutions to intimidate opposition figures, citing the suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as examples.

Growing Tensions Ahead of 2027 Elections

The tension between Atiku and the Presidency is escalating, with Atiku’s camp accusing the ruling party of being nervous about the growing opposition coalition led by Atiku. This coalition aims to address Nigeria’s economic collapse, institutional failures, and democratic erosion, posing a significant threat to the ruling party’s prospects in the 2027 elections.

The allegations raised by Atiku are serious and warrant immediate attention. If true, the Presidency’s actions would be a clear indication of its desperation to cling to power at all costs. Nigerians deserve better from their leaders, and it is imperative that the Presidency is held accountable for its actions. Atiku’s call for vigilance and verification is a timely reminder of the importance of a free and responsible press in holding those in power accountable .

