APC Slams Adeleke Over ₦678m Shrine Contract

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticized Governor Ademola Adeleke over the award of a ₦678 million contract for the reconstruction of the Sango-Timi Shrine and Grove in Ede, his hometown. The party described the project as a “misplaced priority” and an act of favouritism.

A Questionable Priority

The APC questioned why the governor would allocate such a huge sum to a shrine project when other pressing needs in the state remain unmet. According to the party, the amount allocated to the shrine project is almost double the ₦376 million released by the government as education subsidy in the first half of the year. The party also highlighted the state’s unmet promises on workers’ welfare, noting that of the ₦6 billion budgeted for gratuity arrears payment in 2025, no funds had been released by the second quarter.

Favouritism Allegations

The APC accused Governor Adeleke of concentrating development in his hometown of Ede, citing seven road projects valued at over ₦70 billion awarded for dualization in Ede, while projects in other towns like Ife, Osogbo, and Ilesa remain uncompleted. The party questioned why Ede was considered for the first phase of cultural and tourism development if the intention was to promote heritage and boost tourism across Osun State.

Government’s Justification

The state government defended the project, stating it’s part of a broader plan to preserve cultural heritage and boost tourism in preparation for UNESCO recognition. Governor Adeleke’s administration aims to expand tourist inflow to various cultural sites in the state by over 60% in the next year.

The APC’s criticism of Governor Adeleke’s administration highlights the need for the state government to prioritize its spending and ensure that development projects benefit all parts of the state, not just the governor’s hometown. As the state government pushes forward with its tourism development agenda, it must also address the pressing needs of its citizens, including education, infrastructure, and workers’ welfare. The people of Osun State deserve a government that serves their interests, not just the interests of a select few.

