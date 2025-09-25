Abdul Samad Rabiu predicts naira will appreciate to N1,300/$ by year end

Naija247news reports that the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has expressed confidence in the steady appreciation of the naira, forecasting that the local currency could strengthen to between N1,300 and N1,400 against the US dollar before the end of 2025.

Rabiu made the projection on Wednesday during a media briefing at the State House, Abuja, following a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He attributed the expected currency improvement to recent monetary reforms and a more robust foreign exchange management system under the current administration.

Naija247news understands that Rabiu commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for significantly reducing the dependency of businesses on official foreign exchange (FX) channels. “Businesses today do not actually need foreign exchange from the CBN,” Rabiu noted. “The reliance or need for FX from the Central Bank has virtually disappeared. Companies and businesses alike are able to get FX abroad using ATMs and credit cards.”

According to Naija247news, Rabiu described these trends as major economic milestones, adding that credit must be given to the Tinubu administration for introducing what he called “bold reforms and decisive policies” that are laying the groundwork for a more stable currency and sustainable economic recovery.

“The foundation for a stronger economy is being laid. These are positive developments for businesses and for Nigerians. Things are clearly getting better,” he said, urging citizens to show patience and continued support for the government’s economic direction.

Naija247news gathered that the BUA chairman also pointed to a notable decline in food prices over the past year. “If you look at the prices of food items last year and what we have today, you’ll see there is a significant reduction,” he claimed, without specifying exact commodities or figures.

As of September 15, Naija247news reports that the naira had appreciated to N1,497.46 per dollar at the official foreign exchange market, continuing a positive trend that began earlier in the month. This development came amid assurances from the CBN, under the leadership of Governor Olayemi Cardoso, to ease access to foreign exchange for individuals and businesses alike.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.