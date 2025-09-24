Yobe govt threatens to revoke shops in modern markets

24, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Yobe State government has issued a stern warning to traders in Damaturu, Gashua, and Nguru, threatening to revoke shops and stalls in the newly constructed modern markets if they fail to occupy them. Governor Mai Mala Buni made this declaration during the distribution of grains to vulnerable households in Damaturu, the state capital.

Traders’ Reluctance to Occupy Modern Markets

The governor expressed concern that despite the government’s huge investment in providing modern markets to boost business activities and give traders a more dignified and secure environment, many traders have refused to relocate. According to Buni, the traders’ reluctance stems from high rent and fears of losing existing customers due to the new market locations.

Government’s Position

Buni emphasized that the government would not allow valuable public resources to go to waste while people needed opportunities. He stated, “Any shop owner who fails to open and use their space immediately will have it revoked and reassigned to serious traders.” The governor added that if traders from neighboring states like Kano had access to these facilities, they would be fully occupied.

Implications for Traders

The government’s warning has significant implications for traders who have been allocated shops in the modern markets. If they fail to occupy their shops, they risk losing their investment and business opportunities. On the other hand, occupying the shops could lead to increased business activities and improved livelihoods for the traders.

A Call to Action for Traders

The Yobe State government’s warning to traders is a clear message that the administration is determined to ensure the success of its modern market initiative. As the government works to enhance commerce and improve trading standards in the state, traders must take advantage of the opportunities provided. The ball is in the traders’ court; will they heed the government’s warning and occupy the modern markets, or risk losing their shops?

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.