State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.)

Tinubu summons former Rivers sole administrator Ibas to Aso Rock

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday summoned Ibok-Ete Ibas, the immediate past sole administrator of Rivers State, to the Presidential Villa in Abuja as political tensions resurface following the conclusion of a six-month emergency rule in the state.

Naija247news gathered that Ibas, a retired naval chief, arrived at the State House around 5:50 pm, in what appears to be a high-level consultative meeting. Notably, Ola Olukoyede, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and Wale Edun, Minister of Finance, were also seen entering the villa at the same time, lending weight to speculation that the meeting centered on financial accountability during the emergency administration.

Naija247news understands that while the official agenda of the meeting remains undisclosed as of press time, the convergence of top officials with oversight on finance and anti-corruption strongly indicates a focus on financial probes.

On March 18, 2025, President Tinubu declared emergency rule in Rivers State following escalating political unrest that destabilized the state’s governance structures. According to Naija247news, during that period, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and the entire Rivers State House of Assembly were suspended for an initial six-month period.

To manage the state during the political hiatus, the President appointed Ibas as sole administrator — an unprecedented move aimed at restoring stability.

The emergency rule concluded on September 17, and Fubara was subsequently reinstated as governor. Upon resumption, the Rivers State Assembly held its first plenary and swiftly passed a resolution to probe the state’s finances under Ibas’ emergency leadership.

However, Naija247news reports that Ibas has rejected the legitimacy of the Assembly’s resolution, raising questions about the limits of the lawmakers’ oversight powers over an emergency administration appointed directly by the President.

Political analysts suggest that Tinubu’s meeting with Ibas, Edun, and Olukoyede may be part of a broader effort to ensure transparency and preempt legal tussles over the handling of state resources during the emergency period.

As Rivers State inches back toward democratic normalcy, all eyes remain on Abuja to see whether the Federal Government will support a full-scale investigation or shield the emergency administrator from legislative scrutiny.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

