Third Term Echoes: Tinubu, El-Rufai, and the Shadow of Sit-Tight Politics in Africa

Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) — A fresh debate over presidential tenure has resurfaced in Nigeria after former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of harboring “sit-tight” ambitions similar to Cameroon’s long-ruling Paul Biya.

The claim came during El-Rufai’s visit to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, where he alleged that Tinubu’s administration is centralising power rather than devolving it to the states. “He will stay, he will be President for life. All the signs are there,” El-Rufai declared.

The remarks coincided with former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s defense in Ghana, where he insisted he never sought a third term before leaving office in 2007, despite widespread allegations at the time. Obasanjo challenged anyone with evidence to come forward, while admitting proxies may have fueled the rumors.

Africa’s Sit-Tight Syndrome

Across the continent, constitutional amendments and authoritarian maneuvers have extended presidencies indefinitely. Examples include:

• Chad: Mahamat Idris Déby extending term limits after inheriting power from his late father.

• Uganda: Yoweri Museveni in power since 1986.

• Cameroon: Paul Biya, now 92, in power since 1982.

• Rwanda & Congo: Multiple constitutional revisions enabling Kagame and Sassou Nguesso to retain power.

Analysts argue these trends reveal a “democratic recession” in Africa, where elite capture and authoritarianism undermine participatory governance.

Nigeria’s Unique Context

Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution explicitly limits presidents to two four-year terms. Attempts to amend this, most notably during Obasanjo’s tenure in 2005–2006, were decisively blocked by the National Assembly and civil society pressure.

Political observers note that while Tinubu’s administration faces mounting criticism—from economic reforms to allegations of centralising authority—the idea of amending term limits remains politically unrealistic. Unlike smaller states where incumbents dominate institutions, Nigeria’s pluralism and entrenched rivalries make tenure elongation extremely difficult.

The Politics Behind El-Rufai’s Claim

El-Rufai’s sharp attack on Tinubu also carries personal and political undertones. Once tipped for a ministerial role in Tinubu’s cabinet, the former governor was excluded from the final list, straining relations. His alignment with Atiku, a long-time Tinubu rival, further suggests the remark is as much about political positioning as governance concerns.

Conclusion

For now, Nigeria’s constitutional safeguards and history of resistance make a “Tinubu-for-life” scenario improbable. However, the debate underscores broader anxieties about democracy in Africa, where the line between leadership and authoritarianism remains dangerously thin.

