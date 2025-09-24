Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political Analysis & Opinion

Third Term Echoes: Tinubu, El-Rufai, and the Shadow of Sit-Tight Politics in Africa

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) — A fresh debate over presidential tenure has resurfaced in Nigeria after former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of harboring “sit-tight” ambitions similar to Cameroon’s long-ruling Paul Biya.

The claim came during El-Rufai’s visit to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, where he alleged that Tinubu’s administration is centralising power rather than devolving it to the states. “He will stay, he will be President for life. All the signs are there,” El-Rufai declared.

The remarks coincided with former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s defense in Ghana, where he insisted he never sought a third term before leaving office in 2007, despite widespread allegations at the time. Obasanjo challenged anyone with evidence to come forward, while admitting proxies may have fueled the rumors.

Africa’s Sit-Tight Syndrome

Across the continent, constitutional amendments and authoritarian maneuvers have extended presidencies indefinitely. Examples include:
• Chad: Mahamat Idris Déby extending term limits after inheriting power from his late father.
• Uganda: Yoweri Museveni in power since 1986.
• Cameroon: Paul Biya, now 92, in power since 1982.
• Rwanda & Congo: Multiple constitutional revisions enabling Kagame and Sassou Nguesso to retain power.

Analysts argue these trends reveal a “democratic recession” in Africa, where elite capture and authoritarianism undermine participatory governance.

Nigeria’s Unique Context

Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution explicitly limits presidents to two four-year terms. Attempts to amend this, most notably during Obasanjo’s tenure in 2005–2006, were decisively blocked by the National Assembly and civil society pressure.

Political observers note that while Tinubu’s administration faces mounting criticism—from economic reforms to allegations of centralising authority—the idea of amending term limits remains politically unrealistic. Unlike smaller states where incumbents dominate institutions, Nigeria’s pluralism and entrenched rivalries make tenure elongation extremely difficult.

The Politics Behind El-Rufai’s Claim

El-Rufai’s sharp attack on Tinubu also carries personal and political undertones. Once tipped for a ministerial role in Tinubu’s cabinet, the former governor was excluded from the final list, straining relations. His alignment with Atiku, a long-time Tinubu rival, further suggests the remark is as much about political positioning as governance concerns.

Conclusion

For now, Nigeria’s constitutional safeguards and history of resistance make a “Tinubu-for-life” scenario improbable. However, the debate underscores broader anxieties about democracy in Africa, where the line between leadership and authoritarianism remains dangerously thin.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Tinubu-For-Life: For Where? By Reuben Abati
Next article
Nigeria’s Overnight Lending Rate Falls 100bps as Excess Liquidity Prompts Strategic Policy Shift
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Overnight Lending Rate Falls 100bps as Excess Liquidity Prompts Strategic Policy Shift

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news, Sept. 24, 2025) — In a...

Tinubu-For-Life: For Where? By Reuben Abati

Naija247news Naija247news -
By some curious coincidence, the subject of tenure elongation...

A Case for Women’s Special Seats in National Assembly By Rabi Ummi Umar,

Naija247news Naija247news -
When asked whether the move to provide special seats...

Hold governors accountable… higher allocations should be justified, APC rep tells Nigerians

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that Yusuf Gagdi, a member of the...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Overnight Lending Rate Falls 100bps as Excess Liquidity Prompts Strategic Policy Shift

News Analysis 0
Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news, Sept. 24, 2025) — In a...

Tinubu-For-Life: For Where? By Reuben Abati

Guest Columns 0
By some curious coincidence, the subject of tenure elongation...

A Case for Women’s Special Seats in National Assembly By Rabi Ummi Umar,

Guest Columns 0
When asked whether the move to provide special seats...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria