Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Policy Flip-Flops, Funding Gaps Threaten MSMEs Growth — NECA

By: Naija247news

Date:

Enugu, Nigeria (Naija247news, Sept. 23, 2025) — The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has raised fresh concerns over the survival of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), warning that persistent policy inconsistencies, weak access to finance, and infrastructure gaps remain the biggest hurdles stifling the sector.

Speaking at the NECA MSMEs Fair 2025 (South-East Edition) in Enugu, the association’s President, Dr. Ifeanyi Okoye, described small businesses as the “true backbone” of Nigeria’s economy, yet continuously constrained by unpredictable regulations.

“Somebody will come today and say these people will not pay tax, tomorrow another will come and say they should start paying. One day it is one naira, the next day it is three. These inconsistencies kill confidence and limit growth,” Okoye said.

MSMEs: Nigeria’s Hidden GDP Engine

Okoye stressed that MSMEs account for over 90% of Nigerian businesses, employing millions and contributing significantly to GDP. He described them as drivers of resilience and innovation, arguing that the fair was more than a trade showcase but a call to action for coordinated support.

According to him, the Enugu fair was designed to deepen collaboration, empower entrepreneurs, and open new linkages for growth in a region where MSMEs remain a critical pillar of job creation and local value chains.

Funding, Infrastructure, and Knowledge Gaps

NECA highlighted that beyond erratic policies, MSMEs continue to grapple with:

  • Power and Infrastructure Deficits — high operational costs due to unreliable electricity.
  • Limited Credit Access — small firms face high interest rates and weak collateral frameworks.
  • Knowledge & Strategy Gaps — many entrepreneurs lack market intelligence and adaptive strategies.

Stakeholder Call: Policy, Finance, Innovation Must Align

NECA’s Director-General, Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde (represented by Legal Director, Mr. Thompson Akpabio), urged MSMEs to embrace collaboration:

“You can’t stand on your own. You need vendors, financiers, and other entrepreneurs to thrive.”

Similarly, keynote speaker Dr. Emerie Agunwah advised operators to design business models that align with industry realities for sustainability, while consultant Dr. Jay Ugwu noted that many MSMEs fail because they cannot adapt to shifting economic cycles.

Naija247news Sectoral Insight

The NECA fair underscores the urgent need for Nigeria to stabilize policy direction and scale financing pipelines if MSMEs are to transition from survival mode into competitive growth engines. With MSMEs employing millions, their future is tied directly to economic diversification, regional stability, and Nigeria’s post-oil industrial strategy.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Banking Stocks Lead Decline as Wema, AccessCorp Drag ASI by 0.40%
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Banking Stocks Lead Decline as Wema, AccessCorp Drag ASI by 0.40%

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Nigerian Equities Market Sheds N326bn as Profit-Taking Weighs on...

Naira Appreciates to ₦1,487.36/$ as CBN Cuts Policy Rate to Spur Growth

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Naija247news – Lagos, September 23, 2025 – The naira...

Agriculture Expands by 2.82% in Q2 2025, Sustains Food Supply Despite Structural Challenges

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Naija247news – Abuja, September 22, 2025 – Nigeria’s Gross...

Nigerian Regulators Cancel TotalEnergies $860M Asset Sale to Chappal Energies

Naija247news Naija247news -
TotalEnergies’ planned $860 million sale of a minority stake...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Banking Stocks Lead Decline as Wema, AccessCorp Drag ASI by 0.40%

NGX 0
Nigerian Equities Market Sheds N326bn as Profit-Taking Weighs on...

Naira Appreciates to ₦1,487.36/$ as CBN Cuts Policy Rate to Spur Growth

Forex 0
Naija247news – Lagos, September 23, 2025 – The naira...

Agriculture Expands by 2.82% in Q2 2025, Sustains Food Supply Despite Structural Challenges

Agriculture 0
Naija247news – Abuja, September 22, 2025 – Nigeria’s Gross...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria