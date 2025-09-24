Policy Flip-Flops, Funding Gaps Threaten MSMEs Growth — NECA

Enugu, Nigeria (Naija247news, Sept. 23, 2025) — The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has raised fresh concerns over the survival of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), warning that persistent policy inconsistencies, weak access to finance, and infrastructure gaps remain the biggest hurdles stifling the sector.

Speaking at the NECA MSMEs Fair 2025 (South-East Edition) in Enugu, the association’s President, Dr. Ifeanyi Okoye, described small businesses as the “true backbone” of Nigeria’s economy, yet continuously constrained by unpredictable regulations.

“Somebody will come today and say these people will not pay tax, tomorrow another will come and say they should start paying. One day it is one naira, the next day it is three. These inconsistencies kill confidence and limit growth,” Okoye said.

MSMEs: Nigeria’s Hidden GDP Engine

Okoye stressed that MSMEs account for over 90% of Nigerian businesses, employing millions and contributing significantly to GDP. He described them as drivers of resilience and innovation, arguing that the fair was more than a trade showcase but a call to action for coordinated support.

According to him, the Enugu fair was designed to deepen collaboration, empower entrepreneurs, and open new linkages for growth in a region where MSMEs remain a critical pillar of job creation and local value chains.

Funding, Infrastructure, and Knowledge Gaps

NECA highlighted that beyond erratic policies, MSMEs continue to grapple with:

Power and Infrastructure Deficits — high operational costs due to unreliable electricity.

Limited Credit Access — small firms face high interest rates and weak collateral frameworks.

Knowledge & Strategy Gaps — many entrepreneurs lack market intelligence and adaptive strategies.

Stakeholder Call: Policy, Finance, Innovation Must Align

NECA’s Director-General, Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde (represented by Legal Director, Mr. Thompson Akpabio), urged MSMEs to embrace collaboration:

“You can’t stand on your own. You need vendors, financiers, and other entrepreneurs to thrive.”

Similarly, keynote speaker Dr. Emerie Agunwah advised operators to design business models that align with industry realities for sustainability, while consultant Dr. Jay Ugwu noted that many MSMEs fail because they cannot adapt to shifting economic cycles.

Naija247news Sectoral Insight

The NECA fair underscores the urgent need for Nigeria to stabilize policy direction and scale financing pipelines if MSMEs are to transition from survival mode into competitive growth engines. With MSMEs employing millions, their future is tied directly to economic diversification, regional stability, and Nigeria’s post-oil industrial strategy.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.