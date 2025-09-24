Peter Obi Clarifies: Photos with Trump, MC Oluomo are Fake

24, September 2025/Naija 247news

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has denied claims of meeting with US President Donald Trump and MC Oluomo, Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), saying photos circulating on social media are doctored.

The Truth Revealed

Obi took to his verified social media handle to set the record straight, stating that the images were manipulated and the accompanying stories entirely false. He emphasized that if such meetings had occurred, he would have publicly disclosed them on his social media platform. Obi’s denial comes amidst growing scrutiny over fake news and disinformation in the country .

Obi’s Stand Against Fake News

The former presidential candidate’s statement highlights his commitment to transparency and his disapproval of spreading false information. By speaking out, Obi aims to prevent further dissemination of doctored photos and fabricated stories.

Obi’s Focus on Real Issues

Obi reaffirmed that his politics remains focused on tackling insecurity, promoting rule of law, improving education and healthcare, and lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty. He warned that fake news and disinformation are deliberately designed to confuse, misguide, and distract the public, emphasizing the need for vigilance and verification of information before sharing .

The Dangers of Disinformation

Obi’s experience is not isolated, as fake news has become a recurring theme in Nigerian politics. In March 2023, a fake news story alleged that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, disguised himself to meet President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Peter Obi’s lawyer, Jibrin Samuel Okutepa, SAN, denied Obi’s involvement in spreading the fake news, emphasizing the importance of respecting the judiciary and avoiding lies.

Peter Obi’s clarification serves as a reminder to verify information before sharing, especially in today’s digital age where misinformation can spread rapidly. His stance against fake news underscores the importance of authenticity and transparency in public discourse.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.