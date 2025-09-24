Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Peter Obi Clarifies: Photos with Trump, MC Oluomo are Fake

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

24, September 2025/Naija 247news

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has denied claims of meeting with US President Donald Trump and MC Oluomo, Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), saying photos circulating on social media are doctored.

The Truth Revealed

Obi took to his verified social media handle to set the record straight, stating that the images were manipulated and the accompanying stories entirely false. He emphasized that if such meetings had occurred, he would have publicly disclosed them on his social media platform. Obi’s denial comes amidst growing scrutiny over fake news and disinformation in the country .

Obi’s Stand Against Fake News

The former presidential candidate’s statement highlights his commitment to transparency and his disapproval of spreading false information. By speaking out, Obi aims to prevent further dissemination of doctored photos and fabricated stories.

Obi’s Focus on Real Issues

Obi reaffirmed that his politics remains focused on tackling insecurity, promoting rule of law, improving education and healthcare, and lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty. He warned that fake news and disinformation are deliberately designed to confuse, misguide, and distract the public, emphasizing the need for vigilance and verification of information before sharing .

The Dangers of Disinformation

Obi’s experience is not isolated, as fake news has become a recurring theme in Nigerian politics. In March 2023, a fake news story alleged that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, disguised himself to meet President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Peter Obi’s lawyer, Jibrin Samuel Okutepa, SAN, denied Obi’s involvement in spreading the fake news, emphasizing the importance of respecting the judiciary and avoiding lies.

Peter Obi’s clarification serves as a reminder to verify information before sharing, especially in today’s digital age where misinformation can spread rapidly. His stance against fake news underscores the importance of authenticity and transparency in public discourse.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
END OF AN ERA: FORMER NASARAWA DEPUTY GOV, SOLOMON EWUGA, DIES AT 70
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

END OF AN ERA: FORMER NASARAWA DEPUTY GOV, SOLOMON EWUGA, DIES AT 70

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
24, September 2025/Naija 247news Nasarawa State has lost one of...

APGA gives Abaribe 24 hours to clear air on ADC ties

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
24, September 2025/Naija 247news The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)...

Yobe govt threatens to revoke shops in modern markets

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
24, September 2025/Naija 247news The Yobe State government has issued...

Akpoti-Uduaghan returns to Senate after six-month suspension

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
24, September 2025/Naija 247news Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has finally returned...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

END OF AN ERA: FORMER NASARAWA DEPUTY GOV, SOLOMON EWUGA, DIES AT 70

Politics & Governance 0
24, September 2025/Naija 247news Nasarawa State has lost one of...

APGA gives Abaribe 24 hours to clear air on ADC ties

Politics & Governance 0
24, September 2025/Naija 247news The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)...

Yobe govt threatens to revoke shops in modern markets

Politics & Governance 0
24, September 2025/Naija 247news The Yobe State government has issued...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria