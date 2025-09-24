Menu
News Analysis

Nigeria’s Overnight Lending Rate Falls 100bps as Excess Liquidity Prompts Strategic Policy Shift

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news, Sept. 24, 2025) — In a decisive move signaling a shift in monetary policy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reduced the overnight lending rate by 100 basis points, responding to an environment of excess liquidity in the banking system. Analysts suggest this policy adjustment is aimed at stimulating credit flow, supporting economic activity, and ensuring that Nigeria’s financial system remains resilient amid evolving macroeconomic dynamics.

The overnight lending rate, often seen as a barometer for short-term credit costs among banks, fell in response to what the CBN described as “abundant liquidity” in the interbank market. Commercial banks now have more funds available to lend, reducing the cost of overnight borrowing and easing pressures on interest rates across the banking sector.

“This reduction is a deliberate policy recalibration to support economic growth while maintaining price stability,” said a senior CBN official, speaking on condition of anonymity. “We are responding to current market conditions, ensuring that the banking system has sufficient liquidity to meet the needs of businesses and households.”

Excess Liquidity Drives Policy Adjustments

Excess liquidity has emerged as a defining feature of Nigeria’s financial landscape in recent months. A combination of high government deposits, moderate lending demand, and inflows from corporate and foreign investors has created a surplus in the banking system. The CBN’s decision to lower the overnight lending rate reflects an acknowledgment that maintaining higher rates in such conditions could suppress lending and slow economic recovery.

Economists argue that the cut is timely. “In a scenario where liquidity is abundant, the cost of short-term funds should naturally decline,” said Dr. Funke Adegboye, a monetary policy analyst at Lagos Business School. “This move should encourage banks to increase lending to SMEs and households, stimulating consumption and investment in key sectors of the economy.”

The CBN’s action is also a strategic response to pressures in Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment. Inflationary trends have moderated in recent months, giving policymakers room to ease rates without compromising price stability. Analysts note that the central bank’s ability to manage liquidity while supporting credit growth is crucial for Nigeria’s medium-term economic trajectory.

Implications for Businesses and Households

The overnight lending rate cut has immediate implications for the broader economy. Businesses relying on short-term financing may now access cheaper credit, while households seeking personal loans or mortgages could see interest rates on new borrowing soften. For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, lower borrowing costs could translate into increased working capital, expansion opportunities, and greater employment generation.

“Lower rates are welcome news for SMEs, which have long struggled with high financing costs,” said Emeka Nwosu, CEO of a Lagos-based manufacturing firm. “This could spur investment in equipment, technology, and workforce expansion, which are essential for growth and competitiveness.”

Investors, too, are closely monitoring the impact of the rate adjustment. Short-term yields on government securities, including treasury bills, could be influenced by lower interbank rates, potentially affecting the return profile for both local and foreign investors. Analysts say this may prompt portfolio adjustments in both debt and equity markets as liquidity dynamics shift.

Policy Shift Reflects Broader Strategic Objectives

Observers note that the rate cut is more than a technical adjustment—it signals a broader shift in CBN policy priorities. Over the past year, the bank has balanced inflation control with growth stimulation, using a mix of interest rate management, open market operations, and liquidity injections. By reducing the overnight lending rate, the CBN is sending a clear message that it is prepared to actively support economic expansion while maintaining financial system stability.

“This move demonstrates policy flexibility,” said Chika Obi, a financial economist at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. “It reflects a willingness to adjust the cost of funds in response to market realities rather than rigidly adhering to a single monetary approach. Such adaptability is critical in a dynamic and sometimes unpredictable economic environment.”

Looking Ahead

The CBN’s rate cut comes amid ongoing debates about the need for sustainable credit growth, inflation management, and support for the private sector. While the immediate effect will likely be seen in the interbank market and lending rates, the broader economic implications could unfold over the coming months.

For policymakers, the challenge will be to ensure that the rate adjustment translates into tangible benefits for businesses and households without triggering unintended consequences, such as excessive credit expansion or asset price volatility. Financial institutions, meanwhile, will need to recalibrate lending strategies, assess risk, and leverage the improved liquidity to expand productive credit.

In the final analysis, Nigeria’s overnight lending rate cut underscores a proactive approach to monetary policy, balancing short-term market conditions with long-term economic objectives. As the financial system adapts to the new rate environment, businesses, households, and investors alike will be watching closely to see how this policy shift influences lending, investment, and growth in the months ahead.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Third Term Echoes: Tinubu, El-Rufai, and the Shadow of Sit-Tight Politics in Africa
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

