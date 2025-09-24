Nigerian Equities Lose N220bn as Selloffs in Breweries, Flour, and Hotels Drag Market

Lagos, Sept. 22, 2025 (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s equities market extended its bearish run on Monday, with investors losing N220 billion in market value as heavy selloffs in breweries, flour mills, and hospitality stocks dragged the market into negative territory.

The market capitalization fell by 0.24%, closing at N89.524 trillion, down from N89.744 trillion recorded last Friday. Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) shed 347.13 points to close at 141,498.22, compared with 141,845.35 at the previous session.

Market activity reflected weak investor sentiment, as 28 stocks closed in the red against 22 gainers, with blue-chip names among the biggest losers.

Top Losers

• McNicholas Plc led the laggards, plunging 10% to close at N3.33 per share.

• Ikeja Hotel fell 9.80% to N20.70.

• FTN Cocoa Processors shed 8.33% to N5.50.

• Nigerian Breweries dropped 7.64% to N70.15.

• Honeywell Flour Mills slid 6.79% to N20.60.

Top Gainers

On the flip side, Royal Exchange led the gainers’ chart, rising 9.80% to N2.24 per share. Secure Electronic Technology advanced 6.67% to 80 kobo, CHAMS added 6.13% to N3.29, Prestige Assurance rose 5.75% to N1.84, while Daar Communications climbed 5.66% to close at 12 kobo per share.

Market Turnover

Despite the decline in value, market volume improved. Investors traded 488.6 million shares worth N13.7 billion in 28,621 deals, compared with 435.2 million shares valued at N15.13 billion across 24,309 deals in the previous session.

Universal Insurance topped activity by volume with 79.6 million shares worth N95.1 million. Zenith Bank followed, exchanging 58.6 million shares valued at N3.86 billion. Nigerian Breweries recorded 32.5 million shares worth N2.4 billion, UBA traded 31.9 million shares at N1.4 billion, while Secure Electronic Technology moved 22.2 million shares worth N17.8 million.

Market analysts say the persistent selloffs reflect cautious investor sentiment amid inflationary pressures and expectations around upcoming corporate earnings, with the trend likely to test support levels in the short term.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.