Nigerian Equities Extend Losses, Shed N135bn on Profit Taking

Lagos, Sept. 24, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — The Nigerian equities market closed lower on Wednesday, extending its bearish run as profit taking in medium and large-cap stocks dragged performance indices into negative territory.

The market capitalisation dropped by ₦135 billion or 0.15%, closing at ₦89.063 trillion, compared to ₦89.198 trillion on Tuesday. Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 213.50 points or 0.15%, settling at 140,716.10 basis points.

Market breadth closed negative, with 29 laggards against 23 gainers, signaling sustained bearish sentiment.

On the losers’ table, Deap Capital Management fell 9.42% to ₦1.73, while Legend Internet dipped 9.26% to ₦4.90 per share. WAPIC Insurance shed 8.75% to ₦2.92, RT Briscoe declined 8.16% to ₦3.60, and May & Baker lost 7.14% to ₦16.25 per share.

Conversely, Dangote Sugar emerged the top gainer, appreciating by 10% to ₦59.40 per share, followed by Mecure Industries, which rose 9.95% to ₦23.75. Cornerstone Insurance advanced 8% to ₦6.48, while Secure Electronic Technology gained 8% to close at 81 kobo. UPDC also added 5% to ₦7.35 per share.

Market activity weakened as trading volume, value, and deals all fell. Investors exchanged 442.6 million shares worth ₦16.9 billion in 21,684 transactions, compared with 759.1 million shares valued at ₦25.7 billion in 23,657 deals recorded the previous session.

In terms of activity, Zenith Bank led both in volume and value, with 68.9 million shares worth ₦4.8 billion. Access Corporation followed with 47.3 million shares valued at ₦1.2 billion, while FirstHoldCo traded 46.1 million shares worth ₦1.4 billion. Fidelity Bank moved 42.3 million shares valued at ₦868 million, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) recorded 22.9 million shares worth ₦2.1 billion.

Market analysts expect continued volatility as investors engage in profit taking amid weak market breadth and subdued liquidity flows.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.