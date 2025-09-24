Nigerian Capital Market Moves Closer to Global Standards as CSCS Shortens Settlement Cycle to T+2

By Naija247news | Lagos | Sept. 21, 2025 — Stockbrokers and market participants have hailed the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) for its decision to shorten the equities settlement and delivery cycle from T+3 to T+2, describing it as a major milestone for Nigeria’s capital market.

The new framework, which takes effect on November 28, 2025, means that transactions on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) will now be finalised within two business days instead of three, improving liquidity and efficiency across the market.

CSCS has also announced plans to adopt a T+1 cycle by April 2026, with a long-term goal of achieving T+0 settlement, where trades are completed instantly, similar to cash transactions in a bank.

Rationale: Efficiency, Liquidity, and Global Competitiveness

CSCS Chief Executive Officer, Haruna Jalo-Waziri, explained that the reduction in settlement time is aimed at strengthening market efficiency, lowering counterparty risk, and boosting Nigeria’s attractiveness to foreign portfolio investors.

“This is not just a procedural change; it is a strategic shift to make our market more competitive and aligned with international best practice,” Jalo-Waziri said.

The move also reflects lessons learned from global markets, where shorter settlement cycles are linked to higher investor confidence, quicker reinvestment, and improved market liquidity.

Market Reactions: Investors and Brokers Welcome Change

David Adonri, Vice President of Highcap Securities Ltd., noted that eliminating one day from the settlement cycle brings equities closer to cash in terms of liquidity.

“Foreign investors often compare settlement cycles across markets. T+2 signals that Nigeria is keeping pace with global standards and that we are committed to continuous improvement,” Adonri said.

He added that achieving T+0 in the future would revolutionise the Nigerian capital market, putting equities on the same liquidity level as demand deposits.

Aruna Kebira, Founder of Globalview Capital Ltd., also praised the development, highlighting its appeal to younger, tech-savvy investors:

“Gen Z investors want speed, liquidity, and transparency. This step directly addresses those expectations, making the Nigerian market more attractive.”

Kebira further emphasised the role of technology, pointing to Direct Cash Settlement (DCS), which allows proceeds from stock sales to go directly into investors’ bank accounts rather than through brokers, reducing delays and disputes.

Benefits for Investors and the Market

Market analysts say the reduction of the settlement cycle is expected to improve trading volumes, as faster access to funds enables investors to reinvest capital more quickly.

Retail investors, including Olanrewaju Okeowo, described the development as a boost to confidence:

“One of the biggest challenges for small investors is delays in accessing funds after selling shares. Reducing settlement to two days makes a huge difference, especially for frequent traders.”

Institutional investors, particularly foreign funds, are also likely to view the shorter cycle as an incentive, as it demonstrates robust risk management and operational efficiency.

Next Steps: Smooth Transition and Stakeholder Engagement

CSCS has committed to continuous engagement with market operators, regulators, and stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition to the T+2 cycle in November. Training and awareness programmes are planned to help investors, brokers, and intermediaries adapt to the new timeline.

“Our goal is to make this transition seamless, while empowering investors to monitor their positions independently and make informed decisions,” Jalo-Waziri added.

The Road Ahead: Toward T+0

Experts say the T+2 move is a stepping stone toward T+1 and eventually T+0 settlement, which would redefine equity trading in Nigeria. By reducing settlement risk and improving liquidity, CSCS is positioning Nigeria’s capital market to compete more effectively with regional and global peers.

“Imagine a market where your shares are as liquid as cash. That is the vision CSCS is working toward,” Adonri said.

The T+2 cycle is expected to enhance investor protection, boost confidence, and attract both domestic and international participants, making the Nigerian stock market more dynamic and globally competitive.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.