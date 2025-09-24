Menu
Democracy

"Nigeria Will Determine the Future of Africa | Bill Gates

New York, USA (Naija247news, Sept. 24, 2025) — Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has underscored Nigeria’s strategic importance to Africa’s future, warning that aid cuts and fragile health systems could stall progress across the continent unless governments and private partners step up investment in infrastructure, healthcare, and youth development.

Speaking during a high-level conversation on cross-border partnerships, Gates said Africa remains the only continent still experiencing rapid population growth, positioning its youthful population as both its greatest challenge and its greatest opportunity.

Aid Cuts Threaten Health Gains

Gates lamented recent global health funding cuts, noting that for the first time in 25 years, child mortality rates may rise instead of fall.

“In the last 25 years, rich countries devoted just under 1% of their budgets to aid. That support saved tens of millions of lives. But with cuts and debt burdens in many African countries, we may see more children die this year than the year before,” he warned.

Private philanthropy, Gates emphasized, cannot offset shrinking government aid budgets. “Philanthropy is tiny compared to government resources. The cuts far outweigh what private money can fill,” he added.

Africa’s Untapped Potential

According to Gates, Asian countries like India, Indonesia, and Vietnam have already transitioned out of heavy aid dependence, but most of sub-Saharan Africa remains trapped in cycles of poor nutrition, weak healthcare systems, and high child mortality.

He stressed that Africa’s “youth bulge” could either become a transformative asset or a destabilizing burden.

“If young people are healthy and educated, they can drive innovation and economic growth. But without investment in health and nutrition, Africa risks a generation unable to reach its full potential,” he said.

Spotlight on Nigeria

Gates singled out Nigeria as “the most critical country for the future of sub-Saharan Africa.” Despite progress in some sectors, vaccination rates in northern Nigeria remain below 30%, far behind regional peers like Tanzania and Rwanda.

“Nigeria has enormous potential, but politics, weak healthcare, and underinvestment in human capital remain obstacles. If Nigeria succeeds, Africa succeeds,” Gates noted, referencing his work with local partners, including businessman Aliko Dangote.

Sports, Youth, and Mental Health

Also speaking at the session, African sports investor Masai Ujiri highlighted the role of sports as a unifying and economic tool.

“If Nigeria played the U.S. in a basketball final, no one would be watching this panel — sports has that power,” Ujiri said, stressing that Africa must treat sports as a business, not just recreation.

He pointed to Rwanda’s investment in multi-purpose sports infrastructure as a model for other African cities, including Lagos, Nairobi, and Johannesburg. Ujiri also urged greater attention to youth mental health, infrastructure, and entrepreneurship, calling Africa’s young population “the continent’s greatest joy.”

Partnerships and Leadership

Both Gates and Ujiri emphasized that effective public-private partnerships will be essential to Africa’s progress. Gates pointed to Rwanda’s successes in health and governance as examples, while Ujiri stressed the role of the African diaspora and visionary leaders in shaping inclusive growth.

“Funds have been taken away — the question is, do we cry about it or build our own nations?” Ujiri asked.

Looking Ahead

Gates concluded by warning that unless donor governments restore at least 1% of their budgets to global aid, progress on child mortality, malnutrition, and malaria could reverse. Still, he said Africa’s human capital remains the continent’s strongest asset.

“When populations are healthy and educated, economies grow. That’s the story we’ve seen in Asia. Africa deserves that same future,” he said.

