Naija247news reports that Malawi’s incumbent President, Lazarus Chakwera, has formally conceded defeat to his main challenger, Peter Mutharika, in the country’s presidential election, despite the national electoral commission yet to announce results from 12 districts.

Naija247news gathered that Chakwera made the announcement during a national broadcast on Wednesday, calling his opponent directly to acknowledge the outcome of the election.

“It is only right that I concede defeat out of respect for your will as citizens and out of respect for the constitution,” Chakwera stated in his address, signalling a move widely seen as an act of political maturity and respect for democratic principles.

Naija247news understands that in the results announced so far, Chakwera won over 700,000 votes across 24 districts, while Peter Mutharika secured a commanding lead with 2,000,000 votes. The Malawi Electoral Commission is yet to release official tallies from the remaining 12 districts, but the margin suggests a clear path to victory for Mutharika.

According to Naija247news, Mutharika, 85, is a former president who previously led Malawi from May 2014 to June 2020. His apparent return to power marks a significant political comeback and has already stirred debate across the southern African nation.

Naija247news reports that Chakwera’s concession echoes the precedent set by Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, when he famously conceded to opposition candidate Muhammadu Buhari even before the final results were declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Jonathan’s action was widely hailed for preserving peace and democratic integrity in Nigeria at the time.

Political observers believe Chakwera’s decision may help avoid post-election tensions in Malawi, a country that has faced political unrest in past election cycles.

Naija247news understands that while Mutharika’s victory appears decisive, attention now turns to the Malawi Electoral Commission’s official confirmation and the subsequent transition of power.

International observers, including the African Union and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), are expected to issue post-election assessments in the coming days, as the nation prepares for what could be Mutharika’s second term at the helm.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.