Ibom Air Flight Makes Emergency Return to Abuja After Medical Emergency

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

24, September 2025/Naija 247news

Ibom Air flight 561, en route from Abuja to Lagos, was forced to make an emergency return to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on September 21 after a female passenger suffered a medical emergency shortly after takeoff. The swift action of the crew ensured the passenger received timely medical attention.

The Medical Emergency

The passenger, who was traveling with reduced mobility, suddenly lost pulse and breathing, prompting the crew to spring into action. The Senior Cabin Crew Member and team quickly assessed the situation and administered oxygen while performing chest compressions. Despite the challenges of providing medical care at cruising altitude, the crew’s professionalism and training enabled them to stabilize the passenger until the flight could return to Abuja.

Emergency Response

Upon landing, the passenger was immediately handed over to the airport’s emergency medical response team. Thanks to the crew’s prompt actions, the passenger was reported stable after receiving medical attention. Ibom Air has commended the professionalism of its crew and the swift intervention of Abuja airport’s medical team.

The emergency return of Ibom Air flight 561 highlights the importance of preparedness and swift action in the face of unexpected medical emergencies. The crew’s professionalism and the airport’s medical team’s prompt response ensured the passenger received the necessary care, underscoring the value of effective emergency protocols in aviation.

(www.naija247news.com)

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

