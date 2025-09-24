Menu
Hold governors accountable… higher allocations should be justified, APC rep tells Nigerians

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that Yusuf Gagdi, a member of the House of Representatives, has called on Nigerians to shift their focus toward state governors in the ongoing debate about Nigeria’s economic challenges, insisting that they must be held accountable for their use of increased federal allocations.

Gagdi, who represents the Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam federal constituency of Plateau State under the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the remarks during a live interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

Naija247news gathered that the lawmaker faulted state governors for failing to complement President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms, particularly following the removal of fuel subsidies. According to Gagdi, the move significantly boosted monthly allocations to states, yet citizens have not seen a corresponding improvement in governance or service delivery.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made a bold and practical statement when he said, ‘subsidy is gone’ on his first day in office,” Gagdi said.

Naija247news understands that Gagdi pointed out that states which previously received about N4 billion monthly now take in as much as N10 billion to N14 billion due to the subsidy removal and increased federal revenue.

“Why are Nigerians and state assemblies not questioning the performances of their governors?” Gagdi asked. “The revenue has tripled for the states, but where is the accountability? Infrastructure development is happening in some areas, but it’s not commensurate with the funds received.”

According to Naija247news, Gagdi further stated that President Tinubu has kept faith with the constitution by continuing to disburse increased allocations to states rather than withholding funds, as seen during the Olusegun Obasanjo era. He urged citizens, civil society, and the media to demand transparency from their governors.

Naija247news also gathered that Gagdi defended the federal government’s policy initiatives such as student loans, SME support, and various social interventions, which he believes demonstrate commitment at the centre, contrasting with poor replication at the state level.

On insecurity, Naija247news reports that Gagdi blamed many of the attacks in Plateau State on incursions from neighboring states. He described the situation as “very unfortunate and tormenting” and warned that forest reserves had become hideouts for bandits and kidnappers.

Gagdi, who chairs the House Committee on Defence, advocated for community policing over state-controlled police, warning that giving governors command of armed forces could politicize security and worsen the problem.

