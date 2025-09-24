Holcim Deepens Nigeria Bet as Cross River Governor Otu Pledges Full Support for Fresh Investments

Meta Description (150 characters):

Calabar, Nigeria (Naija247news, Sept. 24, 2025) – Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has declared that the state’s natural endowments and strategic development plans have positioned it as a prime destination for global investors.

Otu gave the assurance on Wednesday in Calabar while receiving a delegation from Holcim, the world’s cement giant that recently took over Lafarge Africa Plc.

Welcoming the new management, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing an enabling environment for sustainable growth. He described the partnership as a “marriage of confidence” that would further strengthen Cross River’s economy.

“We have come a long way together, and what excites me most is that beyond cement, you are bringing additional investments in areas such as waste management and infrastructure,” Otu said. “Cross River is safe, stable, and open for business. My government is ready to synergise with Holcim in developing jetties, terminals, and other strategic projects.”

The governor praised Holcim and Lafarge’s long-standing contributions to host communities through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), noting that such interventions had improved livelihoods and reinforced investor confidence.

Vice President of Holcim Cement, Mr. Xu Gang, highlighted the company’s vision to expand its Nigerian operations beyond the Lafarge acquisition. “We did not come just to acquire Lafarge. Our mission is to invest more in people, grow capacity, and make Cross River a model for sustainable investment,” he said.

Echoing the optimism, Lafarge Africa’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Lolu Akinyemi, stressed the importance of the Mfamosin plant—Nigeria’s largest cement plant located in Cross River. He expressed confidence that Holcim’s global expertise and financial muscle would unlock greater opportunities in sustainable development for local communities.

Analysts say the Holcim–Cross River partnership could boost employment, infrastructure, and industrial output, aligning with Otu’s “People First” development agenda.

