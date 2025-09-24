Menu
GWR Rejects Mandy Kiss’ ‘100 Men in One Day’ Record Attempt

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

24, September 2025/Naija 247news

Guinness World Records has rejected Mandy Kiss’ attempt to set a record for sleeping with 100 men in one day, stating that this is not a record they monitor. Mandy Kiss, a Nigerian content creator, had announced plans to attempt this record on October 30 in Ikorodu, Lagos, sparking widespread controversy and debate online.

The Record Attempt

Mandy Kiss’ decision to attempt this record has drawn mixed reactions from Nigerians, with some dismissing it as a clout-chasing stunt and others questioning why she wouldn’t pursue more creative record attempts. The announcement had sparked discussions about the nature of record attempts and what constitutes a meaningful achievement.

GWR’s Response

Guinness World Records clarified that they do not monitor records of this nature, effectively shutting down Mandy Kiss’ attempt. This response has further fueled online discussions, with many sharing their opinions on the matter .

The rejection of Mandy Kiss’ record attempt by Guinness World Records highlights the complexities of record-setting and the varying opinions on what constitutes a notable achievement. As online debates continue, one thing is certain – Mandy Kiss’ announcement has sparked a conversation about creativity, clout, and the pursuit of recognition .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

