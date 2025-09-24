GWR Rejects Mandy Kiss’ ‘100 Men in One Day’ Record Attempt

24, September 2025/Naija 247news

Guinness World Records has rejected Mandy Kiss’ attempt to set a record for sleeping with 100 men in one day, stating that this is not a record they monitor. Mandy Kiss, a Nigerian content creator, had announced plans to attempt this record on October 30 in Ikorodu, Lagos, sparking widespread controversy and debate online.

The Record Attempt

Mandy Kiss’ decision to attempt this record has drawn mixed reactions from Nigerians, with some dismissing it as a clout-chasing stunt and others questioning why she wouldn’t pursue more creative record attempts. The announcement had sparked discussions about the nature of record attempts and what constitutes a meaningful achievement.

GWR’s Response

Guinness World Records clarified that they do not monitor records of this nature, effectively shutting down Mandy Kiss’ attempt. This response has further fueled online discussions, with many sharing their opinions on the matter .

The rejection of Mandy Kiss’ record attempt by Guinness World Records highlights the complexities of record-setting and the varying opinions on what constitutes a notable achievement. As online debates continue, one thing is certain – Mandy Kiss’ announcement has sparked a conversation about creativity, clout, and the pursuit of recognition .

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.