FirstBank Set to Launch Tailored Financial Services for Blind and Physically Challenged Customers

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, West Africa’s premier financial institution and a pioneer in financial inclusion, is set to roll out a groundbreaking inclusive banking initiative tailored for blind, partially sighted, and physically challenged individuals across its operational network.

This new initiative reinforces FirstBank’s longstanding commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), building on its existing frameworks and progressive policies that reflect a gender-balanced workforce, currently at 41% female and 59% male, with women occupying 37% of management roles.

The initiative will be implemented in phases across all FirstBank subsidiaries and locations, offering visually impaired and physically challenged customers direct access to independent, secure, and dignified financial services.

Commenting on the launch, the Bank’s Chief Risk Officer and Chairman of the Sustainability Committee, Patrick Akhidenor, stated, “Everyone deserves access to financial services, whether physically or digitally. We recognise this need, and we are committed to creating a banking environment where the visually and physically impaired can operate their accounts independently and confidently.”

The comprehensive plan includes making transaction documents accessible in braille, audio, large print, and digital formats. In addition, the bank’s ATMs will be upgraded to include high-contrast screens and voice-guided prompts. New card designs will feature braille inscriptions and tactile markers, while soft token security features will be enhanced to provide secure access to digital banking platforms.

Product brochures will also be produced in braille and audio formats to aid understanding and engagement, ensuring customers can make informed financial decisions without third-party dependency.

This development is in alignment with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s financial inclusion strategy and echoes the principles of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which advocates for equal access to financial services.

FirstBank’s efforts to create an inclusive environment are already demonstrated through its membership in UN Women and alignment with the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), promoting Equal Opportunity, Inclusion, and Non-discrimination.

By embedding accessibility features into its physical branches and digital channels, FirstBank is not only addressing a critical gap in financial access but also setting a new benchmark for ethical and inclusive banking in Africa.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.