Financial Experts Urge CBN to Sanction Providus Bank Over $7 Million STR Lapse

By Naija247news | Abuja | Sept. 23, 2025 — Financial experts have called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to take regulatory action against Providus Bank following its failure to report a suspicious deposit of seven million dollars at its Victoria Island headquarters in Lagos.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, experts said regulatory intervention is crucial to safeguard Nigeria’s financial integrity and protect the country’s image in the international market.

Background: Suspicious Transaction Not Reported

Reports indicate that the $7 million deposit was made into Providus Bank’s vaults, but the bank failed to file a Suspicious Transaction Report (STR) with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

Financial analysts described the lapse as “sad and unhealthy” for Nigeria’s banking system.

“The bank has helped tarnish the Nigerian economy and our image before the international community,” said Mr Okechukwu Unegbu, former President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

“They should be punished and, at the very least, suspended from all transactions until the matter is resolved.”

Unegbu suggested that any forfeited funds be channeled toward the development of Nigeria’s education sector.

Expert Reactions

Ms Praise Adewumi, a financial analyst, described the situation as suspicious and urged the CBN and other regulators to investigate the transaction thoroughly.

“I just hope the forfeited fund will benefit the generality of citizens and not a few individuals to avoid re-looting it,” she said.

Dr Chijioke Ekechukwu added that the bank would have known the owner of the funds if they had reported it, suggesting that the depositor’s identity could have prevented the dispute.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) focused on recovering the funds rather than identifying the depositor because no confusion should arise if the bank had acted responsibly,” he explained.

EFCC Investigation and Forfeiture

According to reports, an anonymous whistleblower alerted the EFCC to the unusual deposit. Acting on the intelligence, EFCC officers raided the bank, retrieved the funds, and detained some staff members for interrogation.

Investigations revealed that the money allegedly belonged to Aisha Achimugu, CEO of Ocean Gate Petroleum, who denied ownership. Following due process, EFCC placed an advert in national newspapers inviting the rightful owner to claim the funds, but no one came forward.

Consequently, the EFCC applied to the court for final forfeiture of the funds to the Federal Government. On approval, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court permanently forfeited the $7 million (approximately N11.2 billion) to the federal government.

Implications for the Banking Sector

Financial experts warn that Providus Bank’s failure to report the transaction could undermine Nigeria’s reputation in international finance and highlight vulnerabilities in the banking sector’s compliance culture.

“Such lapses send the wrong signal about Nigeria’s commitment to anti-money laundering and financial transparency,” Unegbu noted.

Analysts are urging the CBN to institute regulatory sanctions to reinforce the importance of compliance, deter future violations, and restore confidence in the banking system.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.