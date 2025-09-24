END OF AN ERA: FORMER NASARAWA DEPUTY GOV, SOLOMON EWUGA, DIES AT 70

24, September 2025/Naija 247news

Nasarawa State has lost one of its most prominent political figures, as former Deputy Governor, Senator Solomon Ewuga, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 70. Ewuga, a veteran politician and statesman, died after a prolonged illness, leaving behind a legacy of decades-long public service.

Family sources confirmed the death of the former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and two-term Senator, who was a political heavyweight in the North Central region. Ewuga’s illustrious career saw him serve in multiple key positions, starting as the Deputy Governor under former Governor Abdullahi Adamu.

He later became a Minister of State for the FCT, where he was instrumental in the capital’s development. His final major foray into public office was as the Senator representing Nasarawa North in the 7th National Assembly, where he was a vocal advocate for his constituency. Ewuga was also known for his political versatility, having moved across different parties during his career, most recently rejoining the All Progressives Congress (APC) in late 2023.

A trained journalist and lawyer, Ewuga was widely respected for his statesmanship and his commitment to justice and fairness. His death is being described as a great loss to Nasarawa State and Nigeria as a whole.

Solomon Ewuga’s passing marks the end of an era for Nasarawa’s political landscape. He will be remembered not only for his numerous roles in government but also for his resilience and dedication to the service of his people. He is survived by his family and countless admirers who mourn his departure.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.