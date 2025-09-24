Ecobank Build & Design Expo 2025 Set to Spotlight Innovation in Construction and Design

By Naija247news | Lagos | Sept. 23, 2025 — Leading global and local brands in the building, design, and construction industries are set to converge at the Ecobank Build and Design Expo 2025, a premier exhibition showcasing innovation, excellence, and cutting-edge solutions across Nigeria’s construction sector.

The announcement was made in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos by Mr Austene Osokpor, Head of Corporate Communications at Ecobank. The five-day event, themed “How We Build, How We Live,” will run from September 24 to 28, 2025, at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island, Lagos, with daily sessions starting at 10 a.m.

Exhibitors and Highlights

More than 60 exhibitors are expected to display the latest in building materials, engineering solutions, household appliances, and interior design innovations. Headline participants include Lafarge, Sacvin, Maison Valor, MIXTA, AFP Julius Berger, Plascon Paint, Floor Nigeria, and Goggins.

“Participants will discover world-class innovations while forging meaningful partnerships that can elevate their projects and businesses,” said Omoboye Odu, Head of SMEs at Ecobank Nigeria.

Odu emphasised that the success of the maiden edition in 2024 inspired Ecobank to deliver a bigger and more impactful experience this year.

“Whether sourcing materials, seeking design inspiration, or exploring collaborations, the Design & Build Expo provides the perfect platform to connect directly with trusted brands driving excellence across the sector,” she added.

Beyond Showcases: Driving a Sustainable Future

Odu highlighted that the event goes beyond product displays, contributing to the sustainability and growth of Nigeria’s design and construction industries.

“Ecobank is committed to ensuring a seamless and rewarding experience for all attendees, while promoting innovation and excellence in a sector vital to Nigeria’s economic development,” she said.

Industry observers note that such expos not only provide networking opportunities but also enhance knowledge transfer, promote best practices, and encourage investment in modern construction technologies, helping Nigeria align with global standards in urban development and design.

Event Details

Theme: How We Build, How We Live

Dates: September 24–28, 2025

Venue: Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: Daily sessions begin at 10 a.m.

Exhibitors: Over 60, including Lafarge, Sacvin, Maison Valor, MIXTA, AFP Julius Berger, Plascon Paint, Floor Nigeria, Goggins

The Ecobank Build & Design Expo represents a strategic platform for architects, engineers, designers, contractors, and entrepreneurs to explore the future of Nigeria’s built environment, source innovative materials, and forge partnerships that can transform the sector.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.