DAPPMAN Urges Dangote Refinery to Embrace Fair Fuel Supply Framework to Ease Nationwide Scarcity

Naija247news reports that the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has called on the Dangote Refinery to adopt a transparent and equitable distribution model that ensures all marketers have access to fuel at competitive prices.

Naija247news understands that the appeal was made during a live appearance on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme, where DAPPMAN representatives emphasized the importance of collaboration over monopoly in addressing the recurring fuel supply crisis across the country.

According to Naija247news, DAPPMAN stressed that the current supply mechanism must be inclusive and market-driven, warning that any model based on restricted or selective access could worsen fuel distribution challenges and lead to persistent scarcity and price distortions.

Naija247news gathered that the association believes that with the Dangote Refinery now fully operational and producing refined petroleum products, Nigeria has a unique opportunity to restructure the fuel supply chain in a way that benefits the wider public and supports a competitive market environment.

“The focus must be on cooperation, not control,” DAPPMAN said during the interview. “What Nigeria needs now is a stable and transparent system that eliminates bottlenecks and ensures product availability across all depots and retail outlets nationwide.”

Naija247news understands that the association’s position comes amid concerns among downstream operators that a centralized or exclusive supply strategy by Dangote Refinery could create imbalances in the pricing and availability of petroleum products, especially Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol.

According to Naija247news, DAPPMAN further urged regulatory agencies, including the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to play an active role in monitoring the distribution structure to prevent any form of market domination.

Naija247news reports that Nigerians have endured prolonged fuel queues in recent months due to a combination of foreign exchange constraints, limited local refining capacity, and import bottlenecks. With Dangote Refinery expected to play a pivotal role in domestic fuel supply going forward, stakeholders are watching closely how the distribution framework is structured.

Naija247news gathered that DAPPMAN’s intervention signals a wider industry concern over fair access and the need for transparency in a liberalized fuel market.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.