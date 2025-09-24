DAPPMAN seeks collaboration with Dangote refinery, denies asking for N1.5trn subsidy

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has firmly refuted claims that it requested an annual subsidy of N1.5 trillion from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, describing the allegation as baseless and misleading.

Naija247news gathered that the Dangote Refinery had recently alleged that DAPPMAN sought a massive annual subsidy to match the refinery’s gantry prices at independent depots across the country. However, in an interview aired on Channels Television’s *Sunrise Daily* on Wednesday, DAPPMAN spokesperson Nkem Ohia categorically denied the claim, stating that the association was unaware of how such a figure was derived.

“We don’t know where he arrived at that,” Ohia said during the live broadcast. “Because the key thing here is he alleges, and it’s for him to establish and prove. Far from it, we are not asking for a N1.5 trillion subsidy. This is completely ridiculous.”

According to Naija247news, Ohia clarified that DAPPMAN is not in any form of conflict with the Dangote Refinery but is rather advocating for a collaborative approach to petroleum product distribution, particularly through wholesale supply models.

Naija247news understands that the association is seeking bulk access to refined products via vessels with capacities of 30,000 metric tons or more, which is standard practice for large-scale petroleum distribution globally. Ohia explained that most refineries prioritize bulk sales to enable faster evacuation of stock and maintain a steady refining cycle.

“Even before he commenced production, we reached out to him to allow us to collaborate with him and be able to take products in bulk,” Ohia disclosed. “It has been one of back and forth. Understanding has not been firmly reached.”

Naija247news reports that the Dangote Refinery has opted to work with a limited number of select partners, thereby excluding most DAPPMAN members from direct access to its supply chain—a move the association believes contradicts market liberalization goals.

The DAPPMAN spokesperson emphasized the need for an open-door policy in the industry, arguing that selectivity in distribution not only stifles fair competition but also potentially affects the broader national interest.

“What we’re asking for is what we believe would benefit the country,” Ohia concluded.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.