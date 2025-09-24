CPPE Applauds CBN’s Policy Shift as MPC Cuts Rates, Unlocks Credit for Growth

By Naija247news | Lagos | Sept. 23, 2025 — The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has welcomed the latest monetary policy decisions of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), describing them as a long-awaited and strategic pivot from aggressive inflation control to policies that stimulate growth, investment, and private sector expansion.

At its 302nd meeting in Abuja, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to reduce the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) from 27.50% to 27%, trim the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for commercial banks from 50% to 45%, while leaving it unchanged at 16% for merchant banks, and retain the Liquidity Ratio at 30%. In a further move to encourage financial system efficiency, the asymmetric corridor around the MPR was adjusted to +250/-250 basis points, compared to the previous +500/-100.

The measures, according to analysts, represent the most significant step yet by the CBN toward loosening credit conditions after a prolonged phase of monetary tightening that began in 2023 to tame spiraling inflation and exchange rate volatility.

CPPE: A Strategic Policy Recalibration

Reacting in a statement, Dr. Muda Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of CPPE, described the MPC’s decision as both “strategic and well-timed”, noting that Nigeria’s economy had been caught in a delicate balancing act between curbing inflation and supporting productive growth.

“Having restored a measure of macroeconomic stability and slowed inflationary pressures, the MPC’s pivot toward growth is both logical and timely,” Yusuf said.

He observed that Nigeria has recorded five consecutive months of easing inflation, a development that reflects the success of earlier monetary tightening and provides a strong foundation for the CBN’s shift in focus.

The CPPE boss stressed that by lowering the MPR and CRR, the apex bank is deliberately easing liquidity constraints, reducing borrowing costs, and unlocking fresh capital flows for businesses in productive sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and services.

The Private Sector’s Credit Crunch

For the private sector, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the prolonged era of high interest rates has been suffocating. Lending rates in many commercial banks had climbed to well above 30%, leaving most businesses unable to access working capital or finance expansion plans.

Yusuf pointed out that such credit constraints had slowed industrial activity, raised production costs, and weakened competitiveness at both domestic and export levels.

“By easing the cost of credit, the CBN is not just stimulating the private sector—it is also creating the conditions for job creation, household consumption recovery, and improved tax revenues for government,” he added.

Monetary Policy Alone Is Not Enough

Despite welcoming the shift, Yusuf cautioned that monetary easing alone cannot unlock Nigeria’s full growth potential without supportive fiscal and structural reforms. He urged fiscal authorities to:

Sustain fiscal consolidation to maintain macro stability and investor confidence.

Prioritise infrastructure investment to tackle high production and logistics costs.

Strengthen regulatory and institutional frameworks to improve the ease of doing business.

Address security challenges that continue to stifle rural productivity, supply chains, and private capital inflows.

According to him, the CBN’s move should be matched with aggressive government reforms in energy, power, and transportation—sectors that directly affect business competitiveness and inflation dynamics.

A Turning Point for Nigeria’s Economy?

Nigeria’s economy has been on a fragile recovery path since the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil price shocks of 2020–2021. Structural challenges—including insecurity, a weak power sector, foreign exchange volatility, and fiscal deficits—have continued to slow momentum.

However, the past five months have witnessed a gradual easing in headline inflation, from the highs of over 30% in late 2024 to below 28% by August 2025, according to official statistics. Analysts attribute the moderation partly to base effects, improved food supply in some regions, and the stabilisation of the naira following CBN’s earlier interventions in the foreign exchange market.

Against this backdrop, the MPC’s latest decision could mark a turning point: from a narrowly focused anti-inflation regime to a more growth-supportive policy mix.

Global and Regional Context

Globally, several emerging markets have also begun easing monetary policy after prolonged tightening. Brazil, India, and South Africa have each reduced benchmark rates in 2025 to prevent growth stagnation and revive domestic demand. Nigeria’s pivot therefore aligns with a broader post-tightening cycle trend in emerging economies.

For Africa’s largest economy, the implications are significant: a more liquid financial system could improve access to credit for exporters, encourage foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows by signaling macroeconomic stability, and enhance Nigeria’s ability to compete in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Risks and Uncertainties

Still, challenges remain. Analysts warn that if fiscal deficits widen or food insecurity persists due to insecurity in farming regions, inflationary pressures could resurface. Moreover, global oil price volatility and Nigeria’s dependence on crude exports for foreign earnings leave the economy vulnerable to external shocks.

There is also concern about whether commercial banks will fully transmit the benefits of lower MPR and CRR into actual cheaper lending rates for businesses, given historical tendencies to maintain wide interest margins.

Outlook: Balancing Stability with Growth

Despite these risks, stakeholders like CPPE remain optimistic. The CBN’s recalibration is viewed as a necessary step to unlock private capital, rebuild business confidence, and accelerate Nigeria’s growth trajectory toward the government’s medium-term development goals.

Yusuf concluded with a note of cautious optimism:

“The CPPE regards this as a step in the right direction toward building a more resilient, inclusive, and growth-oriented Nigerian economy. What is critical now is policy consistency and coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities.”

Bottom Line

The MPC’s September 2025 decision signals a new phase in Nigeria’s economic management—one that seeks to balance stability with growth. Whether the shift translates into tangible relief for businesses and households will depend on the effectiveness of fiscal reforms, structural adjustments, and the political will to address Nigeria’s deep-seated development bottlenecks.

For the private sector, however, the message is clear: the era of crippling credit costs may finally be giving way to a more supportive financial environment.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.