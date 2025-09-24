Citi: Naira Faces Pressure from Falling Oil Prices in 2025

Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news, Sept. 24, 2025) — The naira is bracing for renewed pressure in 2025 as global oil prices decline, with Citigroup Inc. forecasting the local currency could weaken to ₦1,800 per U.S. dollar next year. However, structural reforms, including the coming onstream of the Dangote Refinery and new monetary policy under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), may cushion the blow, according to David Cowan, Citi’s chief Africa economist.

The naira, which hit a record low of ₦1,667/$1 last week before recovering to ₦1,542 on Monday, has been weighed down by weaker foreign capital inflows and softening crude prices. Global oil prices fell nearly 17% last quarter, sliding to $71.05 per barrel, and Citi projects further declines to $65 by early 2026.

“Although there are still a large number of issues to be resolved, we see a clear story that the structural changes start to play out across the economy,” Cowan said in a client note.

Oil Dependency and Structural Shifts

Nigeria, Africa’s top oil producer, relies heavily on crude exports for foreign exchange earnings but imports most of its refined petroleum, a structural imbalance that cost the government over $10 billion in fuel subsidies in 2022.

This equation is beginning to shift. Aliko Dangote’s $20 billion refinery, located near Lagos, recently began producing gasoline and will start purchasing crude oil in naira this week. Analysts see this move as a potential game-changer for Nigeria’s foreign exchange market by reducing demand for U.S. dollars in the importation of refined fuel.

“Nigeria should be able to ride out a downturn in the oil price better than historically may have been the case,” Cowan argued, provided the CBN allows for flexible currency adjustments.

CBN’s Policy Balancing Act

Historically, oil price collapses prompted the central bank to tightly manage the naira, creating chronic foreign-exchange shortages. But under new governor Olayemi Cardoso, the CBN has pursued a “willing buyer, willing seller” framework, signaling a more market-driven approach despite political pressures.

Cowan believes this policy stance, combined with tighter monetary conditions, could help sustain investor confidence:

“If the oil price does fall back to the levels currently forecast by Citi Research in 2025, the naira will have to weaken further. But this weakness can be contained if oil production rises and the CBN maintains positive real interest rates.”

Inflation and Investor Sentiment

Inflation remains another key determinant of currency stability. Nigeria’s headline inflation, still among the highest in Africa, is expected to decline gradually through 2025. If achieved, this could reduce speculative demand for dollars and support the naira.

Still, with Citi projecting the naira at ₦1,800/$1 next year, investors face a mixed outlook: the currency may weaken further, but not as dramatically as in previous oil downturns.

Wider Implications for the Economy

For businesses and households, a weaker naira means continued imported inflation, higher costs of living, and rising operational expenses. However, sectors tied to local production — agriculture, refining, and manufacturing — may gain competitiveness if reforms deepen and the FX market stabilizes.

For policymakers, the challenge remains to consolidate gains from the Dangote Refinery, attract foreign capital inflows, and expand oil production while maintaining investor trust in Nigeria’s monetary framework.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.