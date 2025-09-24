China Reaffirms Commitment to Africa Amid Global Uncertainty, Urges Deeper Cooperation with Nigeria

By Naija247news | Lagos | Sept. 22, 2025 — The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Ms Yan Yuqing, has reaffirmed China’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Africa, particularly Nigeria, despite ongoing global instability.

Yuqing made the remarks on Monday in Lagos during a reception marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 65th independence anniversary of Nigeria.

China’s African Policy: Sincerity, Results, and Shared Interests

The Consul General highlighted that China’s engagement with Africa is anchored on sincerity, tangible results, friendship, and the pursuit of shared interests.

“China will continue to deepen practical cooperation, strengthen strategic coordination, jointly address global challenges, and make greater contributions to the development of the global South,” she said.

Yuqing also commended members of the Chinese community in Lagos for promoting China-Nigeria friendship through investments, job creation, and cultural exchanges.

“Through the vigorous promotion of the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos, local exchanges, economic and trade cooperation, and people-to-people engagements have become increasingly vibrant,” she noted.

She further highlighted the “Renewed Hope, Rebirth from the Light” public welfare initiative, describing it as a contribution to Nigeria’s poverty alleviation and hunger eradication efforts.

“We look forward to more Nigerian friends learning about China, visiting China, and falling in love with China,” Yuqing added.

Lagos State Leaders Praise China-Nigeria Partnership

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, congratulated China on its 76th National Day and underscored the importance of long-standing partnerships between Lagos and China.

“These collaborations across infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, and trade have contributed significantly to building a resilient and competitive Lagos,” Hamzat said.

He highlighted joint ventures between Chinese investors and the Lagos State Government, noting their role in job creation, industrial growth, and strengthening economic and cultural ties.

Hamzat expressed optimism for future collaborations in areas such as green energy, smart city development, capacity building, and cultural exchanges, emphasising mutual respect and shared prosperity as guiding principles.

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, commended China for its leadership in promoting global peace.

“China has consistently advocated for sovereign conflict resolution through negotiations, consultations, and dialogue rather than military intervention. We urge China to continue its efforts in making the world a more peaceful and habitable place,” Obasa said.

Meanwhile, Mr Jafaru Yakubu, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on China-Nigeria Relations, reiterated the 10th Assembly’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties through legislative support, parliamentary diplomacy, and policy innovation.

“Let us continue to draw strength from our diversity, wisdom from our shared experiences, and hope from our common aspirations,” he added.

Outlook: Deepening Cooperation

The event underscored the mutual commitment of China and Nigeria to consolidate their partnership across economic, cultural, and technological sectors. Analysts say such engagements enhance Nigeria’s development prospects, foster industrialisation, and promote sustainable growth through collaborative projects.

With both governments emphasizing strategic alignment, people-to-people diplomacy, and development-focused partnerships, the China-Nigeria relationship continues to serve as a model for Africa-China cooperation in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

