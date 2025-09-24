China, Nigeria Strengthen Ties, Pledge Mutual Growth

24, September 2025/Naija 247news

Nigeria and China have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their comprehensive strategic partnership, leveraging shared history, cultural exchanges, and economic complementarities to build a brighter future for both countries. This commitment was emphasized during a reception in Lagos celebrating China’s 76th National Day and Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.

A Growing Partnership

The partnership between Nigeria and China has yielded tangible benefits in infrastructure, trade, technology, education, and cultural exchanges. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $21.89 billion in 2024, with Nigeria becoming China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa. The National Assembly has pledged to strengthen this relationship, ensuring that Nigeria harnesses the immense opportunities presented by China’s Global Governance Initiative (GGI) for the benefit of its citizens.

Mutual Benefits

Both countries are committed to promoting people-to-people diplomacy, with growing numbers of Nigerian youths learning Chinese language and culture. China has initiated public welfare projects to support Nigeria’s poverty alleviation efforts. The partnership also aims to drive long-term economic growth, with China supporting Nigeria’s infrastructure construction and promoting joint projects in energy and mineral resources.

Shared Vision for the Future

As both nations look to the future, their partnership is expected to yield even more benefits for their citizens. With China’s expertise in infrastructure development and Nigeria’s rich natural resources, the potential for growth and development is vast. The partnership will likely lead to increased economic cooperation, job creation, and improved living standards for Nigerians.

A Brighter Future

The commitment to mutual growth and development between Nigeria and China is a welcome development. As both countries celebrate significant milestones, their partnership is poised to yield even more benefits for their citizens. With a shared vision for a brighter future, Nigeria and China are set to continue strengthening their ties, promoting economic cooperation, and fostering people-to-people diplomacy.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.