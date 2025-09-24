Menu
Business & Economy

China, Nigeria Strengthen Ties, Pledge Mutual Growth

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

24, September 2025/Naija 247news

Nigeria and China have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their comprehensive strategic partnership, leveraging shared history, cultural exchanges, and economic complementarities to build a brighter future for both countries. This commitment was emphasized during a reception in Lagos celebrating China’s 76th National Day and Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.

A Growing Partnership

The partnership between Nigeria and China has yielded tangible benefits in infrastructure, trade, technology, education, and cultural exchanges. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $21.89 billion in 2024, with Nigeria becoming China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa. The National Assembly has pledged to strengthen this relationship, ensuring that Nigeria harnesses the immense opportunities presented by China’s Global Governance Initiative (GGI) for the benefit of its citizens.

Mutual Benefits

Both countries are committed to promoting people-to-people diplomacy, with growing numbers of Nigerian youths learning Chinese language and culture. China has initiated public welfare projects to support Nigeria’s poverty alleviation efforts. The partnership also aims to drive long-term economic growth, with China supporting Nigeria’s infrastructure construction and promoting joint projects in energy and mineral resources.

Shared Vision for the Future

As both nations look to the future, their partnership is expected to yield even more benefits for their citizens. With China’s expertise in infrastructure development and Nigeria’s rich natural resources, the potential for growth and development is vast. The partnership will likely lead to increased economic cooperation, job creation, and improved living standards for Nigerians.

A Brighter Future

The commitment to mutual growth and development between Nigeria and China is a welcome development. As both countries celebrate significant milestones, their partnership is poised to yield even more benefits for their citizens. With a shared vision for a brighter future, Nigeria and China are set to continue strengthening their ties, promoting economic cooperation, and fostering people-to-people diplomacy.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

