Champion Breweries Unveils N103bn Three-Phase Capital Raise to Drive Expansion and Profitability

Lagos, Sept. 22, 2025 (Naija247news) — Champion Breweries Plc has announced plans to launch an ambitious three-phase capital raise programme worth over N103 billion, aimed at fueling expansion, strengthening profitability, and positioning the brewer as a formidable player in Nigeria’s competitive beverage industry.

The company’s Managing Director, Dr. Inalegwu Adoga, disclosed this during its “Facts Behind the Figures” presentation at the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) in Lagos on Monday.

Adoga explained that the programme would be executed through a public offer and rights issue, a N45 billion bond issuance, and a series of strategic acquisitions targeted at scaling the company’s operations.

Phase One: Equity Raise

Under the first phase, Champion Breweries will raise up to N42 billion through a public offer of new shares to the general public, alongside a N16 billion rights issue for existing shareholders.

“The proceeds will be used for the strategic acquisition of Bullet Energy Drink and to meet working capital requirements,” Adoga said, stressing that this move was vital to support the company’s expansion strategy.

Phase Two: Debt Financing

The second phase focuses on debt capital. Champion Breweries will establish a N45 billion bond issuance programme, starting with a N30 billion, five-year unsecured Series 1 bond.

According to Adoga, proceeds from the bond will be invested in returnable packaging materials, enterprise resource planning systems, software applications, and capital expenditure projects, ensuring operational efficiency and sustained growth.

Phase Three: Strategic Acquisitions

The third phase is dedicated to acquisitions. The company is actively pursuing the takeover of a target beverage asset holding company to broaden its portfolio, expand market footprint, and boost earnings.

“This will enable Champion Breweries to scale and grow inorganically, strengthening its offerings in Nigeria’s evolving consumer market,” Adoga added.

Sustainability Commitments

Champion Breweries’ Chairman, Mr. ImoAbasi Jacob, highlighted the company’s strong sustainability drive, emphasizing investments in clean energy and eco-friendly practices.

“We are transitioning the entire brewery to solar power with battery and gas backup. We are also evaluating opportunities to convert diesel trucks to compressed natural gas (CNG) and have cut down significantly on plastic bottle waste,” Jacob said.

The company is also upgrading its water treatment systems to guarantee access to clean water while minimizing environmental impact.

Financial Performance

Presenting the financial results, Chief Financial Officer Mr. Rasheed Adebiyi reported a 111% surge in gross profit to N7.89 billion in H1 2025, compared to N3.73 billion in the same period last year.

Revenue also climbed 67% year-on-year, rising from N9.54 billion in 2024 to N15.93 billion in 2025.

NGX Commendation

The Managing Director of NGX, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, commended Champion Breweries for its “responsible business practices” and consistent market performance.

He noted that the company’s market capitalisation had risen to N145 billion, with N8.26 billion in dividends paid to shareholders between 2021 and 2024, alongside N2.4 billion in taxes remitted to the federal government.

Outlook

The combined equity, debt, and acquisition programme is designed to cement Champion Breweries’ long-term competitiveness in Nigeria’s beverage sector, leveraging rising demand for beer, malt, and energy drinks amid an expanding youth population and changing consumer preferences.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.