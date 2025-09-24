Menu
Banking & Finance

CBN Affirms Banking Sector Stability as 14 Banks Meet New Capital Requirement

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that 14 Nigerian banks have successfully met the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new minimum capital requirements, well ahead of the March 2026 deadline, in a major stride towards financial sector stability and resilience.

Naija247news gathered that this was disclosed by the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, during a press briefing held on Tuesday after the conclusion of the apex bank’s 302nd Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja.

Naija247news understands that this development signals a growing momentum in the banking industry’s recapitalisation efforts. The number of compliant banks has nearly doubled since July 2025, when only eight banks had met the requirement.

“Members also acknowledge the significant progress in the ongoing bank recapitalisation exercise, as 14 banks have fully met the new capital requirement,” Cardoso stated.

According to Naija247news, the recapitalisation policy, announced by the CBN last year, is designed to bolster the resilience of Nigeria’s banking sector, enhance its capacity to absorb economic shocks, and support increased credit expansion to drive economic growth.

Naija247news reports that Cardoso also commended the financial system’s performance, noting that most financial soundness indicators remained within projected benchmarks, reflecting the sector’s sustained resilience.

However, he urged banks that are yet to meet the new capital threshold to intensify their efforts. “The MPC therefore urges the banks to continue the implementation of policies and initiatives that will ensure the successful completion of the ongoing recapitalisation exercise,” he said.

In addition to providing updates on recapitalisation, the CBN governor revealed a shift in monetary policy direction. Naija247news reports that the MPC reduced the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points from 27.5% to 27%, marking a cautious easing of monetary conditions.

Furthermore, the asymmetric corridor around the MPR was narrowed to +250/-250 basis points, compared to the previous +500/-100 basis points, a move the CBN says is intended to enhance liquidity management and improve policy signaling to the markets.

Cardoso stated that the decision reflects the MPC’s intention to balance inflation control with the need to stimulate economic recovery in a gradually stabilising macroeconomic environment.

Naija247news understands that the ongoing recapitalisation marks one of the most ambitious reforms undertaken by the CBN in recent years and is expected to position Nigerian banks for increased global competitiveness.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tinubu summons former Rivers sole administrator Ibas to Aso Rock
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

