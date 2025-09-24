Bauchi Govt Sacks Senior Civil Servants Over Forgery

24, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Bauchi State Government has dismissed two senior civil servants, Administrative Officer Yusuf Ningi and Principal Executive Officer 1 Suleiman Ahmed, for forgery. The decision was made during the Bauchi State Civil Service Commission’s 35th plenary session on Tuesday, with the dismissal taking effect from September 23.

Details of the Dismissal

The officers were found guilty of forgery, contravening State Public Service Rule 0327 (ii, iii, and vi). According to the commission’s Information and Public Relations Officer, Saleh Umar, the officers were posted to Government House from the Office of the Head of Civil Service.

Commission’s Stance

The Bauchi State Civil Service Commission emphasized its commitment to discipline, ethical standards, and integrity within the state civil service. Chairman Dr. Ibrahim Muhammad urged civil servants to adhere to public service rules, circulars, and regulations, stressing that compliance would eliminate unlawful practices and promote corruption-free service delivery .

Promotions and Dismissals

The commission formalized the promotion of three substantive directors into the state civil service and endorsed the promotion of four deputy directors to directors. Additionally, eight Chief State Councils and Chief Land Officers were promoted to the post of Deputy Directors, State Councils, and Lands. This move comes after the commission dismissed an education officer for alleged gross misconduct involving sexual harassment on September .

The dismissal of the two senior civil servants serves as a reminder of the Bauchi State Government’s commitment to upholding integrity and discipline in the civil service. As the commission continues to sanitize the state civil service, it is expected that more emphasis will be placed on adherence to rules and regulations.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.