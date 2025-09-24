Menu
Ara, Nigeria’s Foremost Female Talking Drummer, Urges Calm Amid Perceived Rift Between Ooni of Ife and Alaafin of Oyo

By Taiye Olayemi | Naija247news | Lagos | Sept. 23, 2025 — Nigeria’s celebrated female talking drummer and cultural ambassador, Aralola Olamuyiwa, popularly known as Ara, has expressed confidence that the perceived tension between two of Yorubaland’s most revered monarchs—the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade—will be resolved through dialogue and mutual respect.

Ara, who spoke in Lagos on Tuesday during the Cultural Day of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), NAN-Lagos Chapter, described both monarchs as father figures whose thrones remain central to Yoruba identity and continuity.

“First and foremost, the two traditional rulers are my fathers. With humility, I believe the matter will be resolved, if it has not already been settled,” Ara told journalists.

“As the first cultural ambassador of His Imperial Majesty, I know his character. The Ooni always acts to ensure peace reigns in Yorubaland.”

Yoruba Tradition and Conflict Resolution

Ara stressed that Yoruba traditional institutions have, for centuries, thrived on peace, dialogue, and internal reconciliation, ensuring that disputes within the system rarely escalate. She reassured that cultural custodians like herself play a vital role in guiding public perception and maintaining harmony.

She explained that while perceived rivalries between Yoruba thrones occasionally stir anxiety among followers, history has shown that such issues are more symbolic than confrontational.

“The initial reaction from our people will definitely be nipped in the bud once they see there is truly nothing alarming about the matter,” she noted.

Symbolism of the Two Thrones

The Ooni of Ife is widely regarded as the spiritual custodian of Yoruba origins, tracing authority back to Ile-Ife, revered as the cradle of Yoruba civilisation. His throne embodies ancestral heritage and spiritual legitimacy.

On the other hand, the Alaafin of Oyo historically functioned as the political head of the Yoruba nation, commanding vast territories during the height of the Oyo Empire and establishing Oyo as a centre of power and governance.

Cultural historians note that while questions of supremacy and hierarchy occasionally arise between the two seats, such debates reflect historical pride rather than political hostility.

Guardians of Yoruba Unity

Ara emphasised that cultural ambassadors, traditional rulers, and state institutions must continue to collaborate in promoting Yoruba values of respect, dialogue, and progress in order to safeguard unity across generations.

Observers also highlight that moments of perceived rivalry between Yoruba thrones often serve as opportunities for reaffirming collective identity, with both the Ooni and Alaafin frequently finding common ground for the greater interest of their people.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

