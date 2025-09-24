Menu
Politics & Governance

APGA gives Abaribe 24 hours to clear air on ADC ties

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

24, September 2025/Naija 247news

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, demanding he publicly clarify his alleged affiliation with the African Democratic Congress (ADC). This development has sent shockwaves through Nigeria’s political landscape, raising questions about party loyalty and the future of Abaribe’s political career.

The Allegations

APGA’s Abia State chapter claims Abaribe has been seen promoting ADC’s interests and attending meetings where he allegedly endorsed the party. Specifically, the party mentions a town hall meeting on August 18, 2025, at the NOBIK event center in Aba, where Abaribe was said to have promoted ADC. APGA argues that such actions could be a violation of its constitution and extant laws governing political party membership in Nigeria.

APGA’s Demands

APGA has given Abaribe a 24-hour deadline to issue a rebuttal across both print and electronic media platforms. The party demands Abaribe either deny or confirm the allegations, warning that failure to comply may result in disciplinary action. This ultimatum has put Abaribe in a precarious position, forcing him to navigate the complexities of party loyalty.

Abaribe’s Response

Abaribe’s media aide, Uchenna Awom, has dismissed the ultimatum, stating that APGA knows how to access the senator as its leader in Abia and should stop acting on unverified rumors. This response suggests Abaribe may not take the allegations lightly, potentially setting the stage for a showdown between him and APGA.

The clock is ticking for Abaribe, and the outcome of this saga remains uncertain. Will he comply with APGA’s demands, or will he choose a different path? One thing is clear: the fate of his political career hangs in the balance, and Nigerians will be watching closely to see how this drama unfolds.

